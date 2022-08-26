How to get Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 51 for cheap?

Among all the available options to obtain cosmetics in Free Fire MAX, Elite Pass is considered the most cost-effective method. The rewards make it a priced possession, including two-themed outfits, vehicle skins, backpacks, banners, and more.

Gamers may spend a few hundred diamonds to upgrade their pass and then earn badges to get the reward. They can complete missions or use diamonds to obtain the necessary badges.

While the pass is inexpensive compared to the rewards it offers, the sale or event makes them an even more appealing alternative. One such discount is available on the Indian server, and interested users should undoubtedly use it.

Garena releases new offer on Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

The developers have launched a special offer on the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass on the Indian server. It kicked off on August 26, 2022, and gamers can avail of it until August 31, 2022. Although the price will differ depending on the discount percentage drawn by the players, it will be significantly lower than the regular one.

However, the unique aspect of this offer is that gamers cannot obtain the pass directly. They will have to spin using the diamonds with the assurance of obtaining the grand prize of the Elite Pass at a discounted rate drawn by the players.

The rewards up for grabs comprise:

There are a total of four available rewards (Image via Garena)

Elite Pass

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2022)

1x Cube Fragment

10x The Kung-Foodies Badge

The price of the spins will gradually increase until the fourth spin, which essentially guarantees the pass at a discounted rate.

Note: The diamonds required for each spin will vary depending on the user.

Steps to avail the cheap Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

Interested gamers can follow these instructions to get cheap diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Players can access the event section in Free Fire MAX and then select the Elite Pass offer tab.

Step 2: Next, they can click the go-to button to access the event interface.

Gamers need to first obtain the exclusive discount percentage (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals will have to draw a discount percentage before using diamonds to draw the rewards.

Step 4: Finally, spend diamonds to make spins and acquire the Elite Pass at a discounted price.

This event certainly offers an excellent opportunity for gamers to acquire cosmetics at a lower rate. However, it is only helpful to users who have already attained a decent number of badges because the pass ends in 5 days.

Some of the key rewards that gamers may obtain from this pass are as follows:

These are the different rewards that are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Chef’s Ride vehicle skin at 0 badges

Aroma World Jacket at 15 badges

Cheery Chefmaster Bundle at 50 badges

M1873 – Golden Prosperity at 80 badges

Vector – Golden Prosperity at 125 badges

Hot Pot Loot Box at 150 badges

Good Eats Backpack at 180 badges

Fake Death emote at 200 badges

Crimson Knifemaster Bundle at 225 badges

The pass is worth it if gamers can attain all the rewards.

