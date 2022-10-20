How to get Free Fire MAX emotes at 50% discount today

With the commencement of Light Fest in Free Fire MAX, regular discounts have become common on the Indian server. A new discount offer has started on emotes, allowing gamers to get their favorite ones at half the original price.

Free Fire MAX players regularly spend a decent chunk of the available diamonds on emotes, which they can use to express themselves on the battlefield. More often than not, the high cost of obtaining them restricts players from acquiring them.

These 50% discount offers make the items in the store more accessible to the entire community in general. Read through to learn more about this offer in Free Fire MAX.

Garena offers a 50% discount on emotes in Free Fire MAX India server

The developers have added another limited-period offer on the Free Fire MAX India server, where they have slashed the price of emotes within the store. A total of 14 emotes are available at the discounted rate and are priced between 99 diamonds to 299 diamonds.

Similar to any recently added offer, this discount will only be valid for a single day, i.e., 20 October 2022. Hence, you must quickly make up your mind to complete the purchase.

The list of emotes and their discounted pricing are as follows:

There are close to 15 emotes available at a discount in the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Top DJ – 299 diamonds

Top Scorer – 299 diamonds

Kongfu – 299 diamonds

Shattered Reality – 299 diamonds

Mind it! – 299 diamonds

Burnt BBQ – 299 diamonds

Rap Swag – 199 diamonds

Greetings – 99 diamonds

Switching Steps – 99 diamonds

Threaten – 99 diamonds

Soul Shaking – 99 diamonds

Shuffling – 99 diamonds

Arm Wave – 99 diamonds

Battle in Style – 99 diamonds

Steps to purchase diamonds at discount

You may follow the instructions outlined below to purchase the emotes at discounted prices:

Step 1: First, you can access your account in Free Fire MAX and then head to the store by clicking on the icon on the right side.

You can click on the "Collection" tab from the menu, which is present on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, access the collection section under the normal tab, and a long list of emotes will be displayed on the screen.

Confirm the purchase to receive the emote in your Free Fire MAX account (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the desired emote and then hit the purchase button. A dialog box will appear on the screen, prompting you to confirm the purchase.

Once the purchase is confirmed, diamonds will be deducted from your wallet, while the emote will reflect in the vault section. In most cases, no coupons will be applicable as the items are priced below the usual purchase threshold.

This sale is even better than events dedicated to emotes like the Emote Party, which is available multiple times during the year. However, several emotes listed in the store in the higher price segment were previously available as part of the top-up event for free. As a result, many already own them, and thus this sale may not attract those individuals.

