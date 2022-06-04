How to get to Free Fire MAX Partner Program in June 2022

Garena's prominent shooter titles Free Fire and its MAX version have an impressive global player base of active gamers, reflected by its vast community. The developers look to uplift the content creators, specifically on YouTube, to keep the title's growth and popularity steady.

They do so with an initiative called Partner Program. The Free Fire MAX Partner Program sees mobile gamers acquire numerous perks, including the highly-desired V badge.

The V badge is an icon located alongside the in-game nickname of individuals that reveals their enrollment in the said program. Moreover, it plays a vital role in distinguishing the holder from the crowd. This is why most FF MAX users try hard to be selected for the Partner Program.

Pathway to get into Free Fire MAX Partner Program in June 2022

Before knowing the conditions and guide to applying for the partner program, most individuals wish to know its formally mentioned benefits. They can take a look at the following list:

List of privileges after joining the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Note: Financial compensation is only for those creators who have YouTube channels with more than 500K subscribers and 95% of the content uploaded pertinent to the battle royale title.

Requirements to become eligible for FF MAX Partner Program

Applicants must adhere to these demands (Image via Garena)

In brief, YouTube content creators should only think of getting enrolled in the Free Fire MAX Partner Program if they boast a decent fan following in the community.

While listing the above requirements, Garena also notifies candidates that complying with these basic specifications does not mean they will get into the program. The officials have an internal review process for each application, and only limited slots are open for budding content creators.

Steps to apply for Free Fire MAX Partner Program

Creators can go through these effortless steps to bid for a slot in the MAX Partner Program:

Step 1: They must open the URL "https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/" in their preferred web browser, or they may click on this link to get there directly.

Step 2: Users should see an "Apply Now" button and click on that to proceed to the next step.

Step 3: Subsequently, candidates will spot a Google form asking them for some details. They must fill out the form with legitimate information.

The Google form generally asks for gamers' real name (as in ID), phone number, channel name, link to the channel, current subscriber count, the reason for joining the partner program, address, and government-issued document(s), etc.

Step 4: After filling out the form, players may tap on the 'Submit' button to conclude the process.

Some FAQs mentioned on the official web page (Image via Garena)

The officials have answered one of the key frequently asked questions: "By when should I expect the results?"

"Every application is reviewed individually by Garena staff over several parameters. As such, please allow us time to get back to you. Rest assured, you will hear from us as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience."

Note: The dedicated Free Fire MAX partner program web page may not be live for a specific timeframe. In this scenario, have patience and stay alert about the same going live again.

