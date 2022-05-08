What is Free Fire Partner Program and its benefits?

Free Fire has its fair share of content creators all over the world. To encourage such creators, Garena, the developer of the battle royale game, has come up with a Partner Program that promises players a range of benefits if they meet certain criteria.

The Free Fire Partner Program has been a huge hit in the main regions where the battle royale game is available. However, the developers have stopped accepting applications for now. As such, aspiring content creators can take a look at the requirements and benefits of the program and wait for the next set of forms to be available.

All about Free Fire Partner Program

List of requirements that a content creator must fulfill to join the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Partner Program is an initiative taken by Garena to encourage content creators and streams to upload videos on YouTube centered around the battle royale game. Interested players will have to meet the following requirements to be able to enter the Partner Program:

80% of the YouTube channel’s content must be about Free Fire.

The YouTube channel of the creator must have at least 100K subscribers.

In the past 30 days, the channel must have garnered at least 300K views.

The creator must be professional and must upload clean and non-offensive content.

The gamer must also be active on his social media.

Note: It is not guaranteed that content creators will automatically be accepted into the Program as soon as they submit the form. They will have to wait for Garena to approve their entry.

Benefits for the official Partner

Aside from the V Badge, these are the rewards that an official Partner is entitled to (Image via Garena)

Once players get accepted to the Partner Program, they will be entitled to various benefits. A detailed list of benefits is given below:

Tournament invitations

Early access to content

Access to observer game client

In-game accessories

Diamonds

Custom room cards

In-game codes that can be used for giveaways

Official access to communicate with the Garena team

Official merchandise

Financial compensation

Aside from the range of benefits mentioned above, the most attractive accessory, the V Badge, is given to the official partners. This is what sets official partners aside from the normal gamers. The badge can be displayed on their Free Fire profile page.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, gamers from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

