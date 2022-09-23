How to get free Gang Basher skin in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX, as well as its regular version, is filled with events throughout the year. Since the release of the OB36 update, Garena is back with the Double Trouble event series, offering an alluring set of rewards to gamers besides keeping the individuals engaged until early October.

The developers have added a new Playtime Challenge event, allowing users to get a voucher and an exclusive bat skin for free. As the name suggests, individuals must play the battle royale title for a given duration to acquire rewards.

Garena releases new Playtime Challenge event in Free Fire MAX

The new Playtime Challenge event began on the Free Fire MAX India server on 23 September 2022. There are a total of three awards available for completing the given rewards until 27 September 2022.

The three requirements and their corresponding requirements for the event are as follows:

Play 30 minutes to get a free 50x Universal Fragment

Play 60 minutes to get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Play 90 minutes to get a free Gang Basher

All the requirements mentioned earlier are cumulative. Hence, users do not need to separately play for the duration mentioned earlier to get the rewards. They only have to play for 90 minutes to collect all three items for free.

Furthermore, users should not skip out on the rewards, considering them to be insignificant, as the melee skin would cost 100 diamonds in the store.

Steps to get a free Gang Basher in Free Fire MAX

Individuals can follow the steps in the section given below to get the rewards quickly:

Step 1: Sign in to the Free Fire MAX account and access the event tab.

Select the Double Trouble tab and press on the Playtime Challenge (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Double Trouble tab and click on the Playtime Challenge section to open the event interface.

Click the button beside the rewards to obtain them (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, click the claim button beside the given rewards to obtain them.

After collecting the bat skin, it can be equipped through the vault section, and at the same time, players must utilize the Gold Royale Voucher before its expiry.

There is no shortcut to achieving the given requirements for playtime. However, players have a few days to complete the objective and acquire the rewards. Gamers can play the battle royale title for a few minutes across multiple days to get them relatively easily.

Double Trouble Highlights in Free Fire MAX

Double Trouble Highlights (Image via Garena)

Garena has also incorporated Double Trouble events on the Indian server, providing gamers with a comprehensive overview of the events and items up for grabs. The details for the same are:

Double Trouble Missions (23 September – 6 October)

Playtime – 23 September to 27 September

Help up – 26 September to 30 September

Elimination – 29 September to 3 October

Booyah – 2 October to 6 October

Token (28 September – 6 October)

Daily Missions and Aftermatch Drop – 28 September to 6 October

Exchange Store – 28 September to 6 October

Login – 4 October

Zasil Frenzy (1 October to 6 October)

Play – 1 October to 2 October

Daily Mission – 3 October to 6 October

The Free Fire community is excited about the upcoming events and their subsequent rewards. MAX players will also be able to test out the new character, Tatsuya, when his 24-hour free trial starts on 30 September.

