How to get free Ginger Beard and Deadly Baguette in Free Fire MAX from top-up event

Garena has added a new Foodie top-up event to Free Fire MAX's Indian server. As the name suggests, this new event offers cosmetics based on food, which has grabbed the entire community's attention. Similar to previous events, gamers need to acquire a maximum of 500 diamonds to become eligible for the rewards.

The fact that these events provide players with a higher value for their top-up by offering additional rewards has contributed to their popularity. Here's a detailed breakdown of the event, top-up rewards, and other details.

New Foodie top-up in Free Fire MAX provides themed cosmetics

The new Foodie top-up comes after the completion of the Divinity top-up on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX.

A total of three rewards are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

The new rewards have three diamond top-up requirements, with the highest set at 500. The available rewards for the event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive Deadly Baguette for free

Purchase 200 diamonds to receive Banana Dagger for free

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive Ginger Beard for free

The requirements of any top-up event in Free Fire MAX are cumulative. Thus, gamers must purchase 500 diamonds to collect all the rewards for free. The purchase can be made in multiple parts or all at once until the event concludes on July 18, 2022.

Steps to purchase diamonds and receive rewards

Users can follow these steps to acquire diamonds and collect top-up rewards for free. Gamers may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open the top-up section to purchase diamonds after loading up Free Fire MAX. They can then click on the ‘+’ icon beside the existing number of diamonds in their accounts to access it. From here, multiple top-up options will appear on the screen.

Gamers should purchase the required diamond pack (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players should select the preferred diamond pack while also considering the event's requirements.

Purchase the preferred diamond pack (Image via Garena)

Once the payment is successful, the in-game currency will be credited to the player's account, and gamers will now be eligible for the rewards. They can purchase a pack of 520 diamonds priced at INR 400 to get all three rewards in one go.

Step 3: Individuals must now collect the items manually through the event tab. Users can access the section by clicking on the calendar option and selecting the events tab.

Select Foodie top-up and select claim the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players must select the Foodie top-up section and press the claim button beside the corresponding reward to obtain the items.

These can later be equipped through the vault and weapon section, respectively.

All three cosmetics are one-of-a-kind, and players who routinely buy diamonds can take advantage of this event. These items can be considered free as they do not need to spend diamonds to acquire the rewards, only to purchase them.

However, if players prefer emotes or Gloo Wall skins, they can also wait for future events that carry the rewards they desire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far