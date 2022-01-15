How to get free Gloo Wall & Pan skin in Free Fire this week

With Free Fire partnering with SpaceSpeakers, loads of themed items have made their way into the game. Some of these, including bundles, require users to spend diamonds, while others are free as part of the top-up event.

After the conclusion of the initial iteration of the SpaceSpeaker Top-up within Free Fire, which included a katana and backpack skin for free, the developers have returned with the SpaceSpeaker Top-Up 2. It provides users with two rewards, including a free Gloo Wall skin.

Free Gloo Wall and Pan skin is now available in Free Fire

SpaceSpeaker Top-Up commenced on January 15, 2022, and gamers only have to purchase a total of 300 diamonds by January 21, 2022, to get both the rewards. The full details of the items, as well as the required in-game top-up, are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to receive Pan – Hiphop Face

Top up 300 diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

The objective of the top-up event is for users to obtain the specified quantity of diamonds rather than spend them. Hence, the rewards are technically free. Nevertheless, they need to spend real money to acquire the premium in-game currency.

Steps to top-up diamonds and get the rewards

Users can easily top-up the diamonds within the game to claim the rewards by following these instructions:

Step 1: After players have opened Free Fire, they can open the top-up section by tapping on the diamond icon.

The top up options and corresponding cost (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can purchase the preferred top-up pack. They will have to buy diamonds worth INR 100 for the Pan – Hiphop Face and INR 250 to acquire Gloo Wall – Pink Wink.

The pan and Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the top-up is complete, gamers can access the event and select SpaceSpeaker Top-Up 2. They can hit the claim button beside the rewards.

Gloo Wall skins are not easily accessible in the game and usually requires players to spend diamonds. Thus, users are getting a terrific bargain. Furthermore, the Gloo Wall skin is released as part of a partnership, making it even more special.

