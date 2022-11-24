How to get free Gloo Wall skin, grenade, pet and more in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

Events are significant for Free Fire MAX players since they keep them involved in the battle royale game while providing them with valuable free rewards. After the release of the OB37 earlier this month, the FFWS event series is now accessible on the Indian server and has succeeded in attracting the playerbase.

Many desirable prizes are available to players, including the Gloo Wall skin, pet skin, grenade skin, and more. The vast majority of events are still accessible in the game, and many more are scheduled for the upcoming days.

Here is a detailed overview of the free rewards that players can get from the FFWS events on the Indian server.

Free Gloo Wall skin, pet, and more rewards in Free Fire MAX

Peak Day Login (Grenade – Navy Starsea)

The peak day of the celebrations will be observed on November 26, 2022 (Image via Garena)

The Peak Day Login event will be available on November 26, 2022, i.e., the day of the FFWS Bangkok Finals. You will have to sign in to your Free Fire MAX between the given duration to become eligible for the grenade skin.

You can collect it from the special FFWS 2022 event interface through the Login Rewards section, available in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Dragon Awaken (Arvon pet and Pet skin: Firemyth Arvon)

Dragon Awaken event commenced a while back (Image via Garena)

The Dragon Awaken is the key highlight of the Free Fire MAX FFWS 2022 celebration. The event entails you collecting special FFWS Shield Tokens through daily missions, as well as after-match drops.

Subsequently, you are required to utilize these tokens to awaken the dragon. The available items include the Arvon pet as part of the awakening reward. At the same time, you will also receive its pet skin on the way alongside several vouchers.

The event will run for a few days, so you have a decent amount of time to collect the items. Furthermore, you can receive additional rewards by inserting more FFWS Shield Tokens even after reaching the maximum awakening progress.

League Deck (Gloo Wall – Navy Starsea)

League Deck requires gamers to collect a total of 12 different cards (Image via Garena)

League Deck is closely connected with the Dragon Awaken event in Free Fire MAX. There are 12 League Cards in total, each representing one of the 11 championship regions of the FFWS. As part of the Dragon Awaken event, you will acquire an FFWS League Deck Crate as a progress reward.

You will obtain a random card from this crate, and once you collect all 12 cards, you will get the grand prize. Any permanent Gloo Wall skin is valuable as these otherwise cost tons of diamonds.

Missions (Vehicle skin, pet skin, and more)

Travel Mission commenced on November 23 (Image via Garena)

FFWS 2022 features multiple smaller missions, including Kill, Travel, Play, and Help Up, each essentially describing the objective. The first one has already concluded and featured a surfboard as a reward, while the Travel Mission is available in Free Fire MAX. It provides a vehicle skin for traveling a certain distance.

Similarly, the other two missions will start later, i.e., on November 25 and 27. The Play Mission will include playing the battle royale title for a given duration, whereas the Help Up mission will involve reviving the players.

