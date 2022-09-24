How to get free gun skin and emote in Free Fire from top-up event (MAX version)

The Boxer Top-Up event has begun on the Indian Free Fire MAX server, bringing with it not one but two alluring rewards: a gun skin and an emote. Furthermore, the requirements for the ongoing event have been lowered, making it an even better deal.

Free Fire MAX top-up events offer more value to players looking to get diamonds within the game. They offer exciting rewards for meeting the given purchase threshold during the event duration.

Garena releases new Boxer Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

After the Crack of Dawn Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX came to an end, Garena replaced it with the Boxer Top-Up. The event started today and features two items available until 1 October 2022.

The two rewards in the ongoing top-up event (Image via Garena)

The two requirements and their corresponding rewards in the event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get free Pigment Splash MP5

Purchase 300 diamonds to get free Agile Boxer Emote

The two requirements are cumulative, and hence individuals can make a payment of 300 diamonds in total to acquire both items. Players should take advantage of this offer since they would have to otherwise spend at least a hundred diamonds more to obtain similar items.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get the corresponding rewards

It takes only a few minutes to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and acquire the top-up rewards. Individuals can follow the guide given below to acquire the rewards.

Step 1: Open the top-up section within the battle royale title. It can be accessed by clicking on the '+' icon at the top of the screen.

The six rewards of the current event (Image via Garena)

The available options will pop up on the screen. The diamond packs and their prices are as follows:

100 diamonds at ₹80

310 diamonds at ₹250

520 diamonds at ₹400

1060 diamonds at ₹800

2180 diamonds at ₹1600

5600 diamonds at ₹4000

Step 2: Select the most appropriate diamond pack from all the options displayed on the screen.

Since the highest requirement for the ongoing event is set at 300 diamonds, gamers can purchase a pack of 310 diamonds, which will cost them ₹250.

Make payment to receive the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the payment using the preferred method to acquire the premium in-game currency.

Once the developers have credited the diamonds, the top-up rewards can be collected through the event tab.

Click the claim button to collect the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the calendar option to open the events tab. Select Boxer Top-Up from the menu on the left side of the screen.

Step 5: Press the claim button beside the corresponding item to acquire it.

After obtaining the MP5 – Pigment Splash, players can equip it through the game's weapon section. The emote can be accessed through the vault section.

The developers frequently introduce new top-up events to Free Fire MAX that provide players with additional rewards upon making a purchase. Therefore, if gamers wish to acquire diamonds, they can get more value for their money through the event. Additionally, users should not be concerned if they are not in a position to get the in-game currency now since similar offers will likely be repeated in the game.

