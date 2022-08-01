How to get free Heatbound Desert Gloo Wall and Night Scouter Scythe in Free Fire top-up event this week

Garena is back with a new top-up event for players on the Free Fire MAX India server featuring two exciting cosmetics. The new Scouter Top-Up was introduced right after the completion of the Battle in Style Top-Up, which featured three exclusive themed rewards for players to acquire.

The ongoing top-up event appears to be more appealing to players, mainly due to its lower top-up requirements and the Gloo Wall skin that is up for grabs. Individuals just need to purchase 300 diamonds to obtain the skin, which would be far more expensive to acquire if they did so through the store.

Garena releases a new top-up event in Free Fire MAX

Night Scouter is the new top-up event available on the Free Fire MAX India server. The event has a very brief duration. It will begin on 1 August 2022 and will conclude on 4 August 2022. This time around, the developers have dropped the requirements slightly, and players will only need to purchase 300 diamonds to earn both rewards.

The exact details of the items up for grabs include the following:

Night Scouter Scythe (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Night Scouter Scythe.

Gloo Wall – Heatbound Desert (Image via Garena)

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Gloo Wall – Heatbound Desert.

The requirements for any top-up event are cumulative. Hence, the progress will be counted for both items simultaneously. Thus, if gamers acquire 310 diamonds worth ₹240, they will receive all the rewards.

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds and get rewards

Users can follow the instructions below to purchase diamonds in the battle royale title and then collect the rewards from the top-up event:

Step 1: Players can first sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and then access the top-up section.

A total of six different options are available (Image via Garena)

Multiple diamond packs will be displayed on the screen, and prices for them are as follows:

100 diamonds – ₹80

310 diamonds – ₹250

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

Confirm the payment (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should click on the button below the desired pack and complete the payment through their preferred method.

Once the transaction is complete, the diamonds will soon reflect in the account, and only then will players qualify for the rewards. They need to manually collect the rewards from the events section, which they can open by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 3: Next, they must select the 'Event' tab and select the Night Scouter Top-Up section.

Click on the claim button after the diamonds are in the account (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers can click on the claim button beside the corresponding item to obtain it.

The Night Scouter Scythe and Gloo Wall – Heatbound Desert can be equipped through the weapon tab.

The event's exciting incentives provide great value to the participants. As the prerequisites are lowered and a Gloo Wall is up for grabs, those who routinely purchase diamonds can use the event to expand their cosmetic collection.

