How to get free Incubator, Weapon, and Diamond Royale vouchers in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is marked by several critical elements, including regular events, distinguishing it from competitors on the mobile platform. The developers never settle for second best and constantly offer events with several incentives to keep the game interesting and engage its ever-growing player base.

Despite the completion of the highly awaited BTS collaboration event, there has been no moment that lacked events. Recently, the developers have introduced multiple Free Fire MAX exclusive events, one of which is the login event.

New Free Fire MAX exclusive login event provides free Incubator, Diamond, and Weapon Royale vouchers

Users can claim 2x free Diamond Royale Vouchers (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire MAX exclusive login event began on 22 April, and as hinted by the name, gamers must log in to their accounts within the specified time frame to claim the rewards. The following items are available up for grabs until 10 May 2022:

2x Diamond Royale Voucher

2x Incubator Voucher

2x Weapon Royale Voucher

It is important to note that the expiration date for all six coupons is 30 June 2022, and players must use them in their individual Luck Royales before the deadline.

While some users may feel they are merely coupons, they are beneficial since they enable players to make spins in the Luck Royales. For instance, a single spin in Weapon Royale and Incubator costs 40 diamonds, and a single spin in Diamond Royale costs 60 diamonds. Through these rewards, users will get two spins in each.

Steps to getting the rewards

Gamers may follow the instructions outlined below to get the rewards:

Step 1: First, users must open Free Fire MAX and sign in to their account.

Step 2: Next, they should open the events section by clicking on the calendar icon.

Click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players must then select the login rewards and press the claim button beside the item to obtain them.

Finally, gamers can follow the steps given below to make a spin on the Luck Royales:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale section.

Players can use the vouchers (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the appropriate Luck Royale and make spins using the vouchers.

Players should not miss out on the login rewards since they are very simple to obtain, and all that is required is for them to sign in to their account and manually claim the prize.

Edited by Shaheen Banu