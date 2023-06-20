How to get free India Facepaint in Free Fire MAX

The first-ever State Wars is live in Free Fire MAX Indian server, and players have been working hard to get the top honors on the leaderboard. In conjunction with the main event, Garena has added another one. As part of this event, you must deal damage to qualify for multiple rewards, including free India Facepaint, Pet Food, and Vouchers.

This event presents an excellent opportunity to add unique cosmetics to your Free Fire MAX account. Here is an in-depth explanation of the new event and the process of collecting the free rewards.

The New Free Fire MAX event provides India Facepaint for free

You can get a free India Facepaint in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The free India Facepaint event went live on June 20, 2023, and will continue until June 24, 2023. During these days, you have to deal damage to win rewards. The exact set of requirements, as well as rewards in the newly launched Free Fire MAX event, are as follows:

Deal 2000 damage to get a free Pet Food

Deal 10000 damage to get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date - July 31, 2023)

Deal 20000 damage to get a free India Facepaint or 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date - July 31, 2023)

You will only have to deal 20000 damage in total, and this should not be particularly difficult even for most novice gamers.

Moreover, there are no restrictions. You may pick the Clash Squad mode to inflict the required damage since it features multiple rounds in each match, and it is generally easier to deal more damage.

Steps to claim free India Facepaint

Here are the steps that you may follow to receive free India Facepaint in Free Fire MAX easily:

Step 1: Open your game account and play the preferred mode to deal sufficient damage.

Generally, it is easy to deal more damage in the Clash Squad mode when compared to the Battle Royale. Moreover, you may track the progress through the event interface.

Once enough damage has been dealt, you will become eligible for the rewards. However, you will have to claim the items manually.

Step 2: Open the events section and select the State Wars option.

Select the event from the list (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Navigate through the events and select Free India Facepaint section.

Step 4: Finally, you can press the claim button to receive the items.

You can claim the Weapon Royale Vouchers if you own India Facepaint. In any case, you can quickly complete the said requirements in only a handful of Clash Squad matches.

Ongoing State Wars

State Wars is live in the game (Image via Garena)

In the State Wars event, you must select your preferred state and earn points by playing Battle Royale and Clash Squad mode. Subsequently, depending on rank, you will receive several rewards, including the Dino Suit (30 days) and State Wars Champ top (30 days).

