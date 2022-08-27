How to get free J.Biebs character and Melodious Hover in Free Fire MAX

The celebrations for Free Fire's 5th anniversary have been far more extravagant than those in previous years. The festivities have been live in both FF and its MAX variant for the past few days. Five uniquely designed chapters and capsules are the primary attraction of the event, with one of them being released every week.

With the arrival of the peak day of the celebrations, Garena has incorporated the Heroes Capsule into the battle royale title. This has caught the gamers' attention as they have the option to get a J.Biebs character along with a Melodious Hover surfboard for free.

How to get J.Biebs' Character Bundle and Melodious Hover for free in Free Fire MAX

Similar to the previously released capsules in Free Fire MAX, players are required to complete missions to acquire rewards. Gamers must complete the Daily Tasks, which will award them with Amethyst Pentagon and Energy Points.

Once gamers have completed all the daily missions, they will unlock the time-limited missions. Subsequently, they will receive Basic and Punctual Rewards by completing time-limited missions and claiming the corresponding rewards on time.

Complete the daily missions to earn Energy Points (Image via Garena)

Users will also receive additional rewards for reaching milestones pertaining to Energy Points. The requirements and rewards are as follows:

Accumulate 40 Energy Points to receive free 3x Amethyst Pentagon and Bonfire

Accumulate 80 Energy Points to receive free 3x Amethyst Pentagon and Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 September 2022)

Accumulate 120 Energy Points to receive free 3x Amethyst Pentagon and Pet Food

Accumulate 160 Energy Points to receive free 3x Amethyst Pentagon and Melodious Hover

Accumulate 200 Energy Points to receive J.Biebs' Character Bundle

The character bundle includes multiple fashion items (Image via Garena)

The bundle includes the following:

J.Biebs

Indigo – Exclusive (Top): 7 days

Indigo – Exclusive (Bottom): 7 days

Indigo – Exclusive (Shoes): 7 days

Steps to collect the rewards from the Heroes Capsule in Free Fire MAX

Users may follow the steps listed below to collect the promised rewards:

Step 1: Access the special 5th Anniversary event interface by clicking on the icon in the lobby.

Select Heroes Capsule (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Heroes Capsule and complete the listed missions. Players can click the claim button to get Energy Points and Amethyst Pentagon.

Step 3: After accumulating enough Energy Points, players can collect J.Biebs' Character Bundle for free.

While the other three items in the bundle are temporary, J.Biebs is theirs to keep forever.

J.Biebs' character in Free Fire MAX

J.Biebs in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Justin Bieber's Free Fire character, called J.Biebs, is equipped with the Silent Sentinel ability. It is a passive skill that allows players and allies within the 6m range to block 7% damage using EP. Moreover, the EP deducted from other allies will be added back to the player's EP.

After achieving the highest level, the range of ability enhances to the 12m range, while individuals can block 15% of the damage inflicted upon them with EP. Thus, J.Biebs will undoubtedly be an excellent choice in character combinations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman