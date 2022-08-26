3 best Free Fire character combinations to win more matches and push rank

Free Fire allows players an option to create character combinations by buying skill slots. Essentially, individuals can employ the skills of four characters at once (one active and three passive), which would tremendously aid them in taking down the foes.

The developers have consistently added new characters to the battle royale title over the years, expanding the overall possibilities that users may use while constructing combos. While the choices will vary depending on personal preference, making appropriate selections will be essential if gamers want to improve and push their ranks.

Read through to find the top three character combinations in Free Fire.

Note: The Free Fire character combinations listed below are based on the writer’s opinion, and the user’s choice can vary based on personal preferences. Additionally, the abilities mentioned below are at the lowest level of each character.

Top 3 character combinations to use in Free Fire to push the ranks (2022)

3) Dimitri + Kapella + Laura + Rafael

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's ability creates a healing zone in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat is one of the best active abilities in Free Fire. It creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, where users and allies recover 3HP/s while also having the ability to self-recover when knocked and get up. The zone will run for a total duration of 10 seconds and will be followed by a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

Kapella: Healing Song

Kapella's ability aids Dimitri's ability (Image via Garena)

Having Kapella in the game will increase the effects of healing items by 10% and healing skills by 10%. It also reduces ally HP loss when downed by 20%. Effects do not stack.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura raises the accuracy of players (Image via Garena)

With Laura equipped inside Free Fire, players can be more accurate. Her ability increases accuracy by 10% while scoped in.

Rafael: Dead Silent

Rafael has a decent ability as well (Image via Garena)

While individuals are employing Snipers and Marksman Rifles, the firing sound gets silenced with the Dead Silent ability. Moreover, successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 40% faster.

2) Alok + Shirou + Jota + Alvaro

Alok: Drop the Beat

A healing aura is created by Alok's Drop the Beat (Image via Garena)

Alok is another excellent option to utilize within the game due to his incredible Drop the Beat ability. It creates a 5m aura, raising the movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. Effects will not stack, and there is a 70-second cooldown on the skill.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Shirou's skill tags foes who hit the user (Image via Garena)

As a result of the Damage Delivered ability, an enemy will get marked if they hit the users within an 80m range. The marking will last 6 seconds, and the first shot on the marked foe will have 50% additional armor penetration. The cooldown on the ability runs for 25 seconds.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Health is restored if gamers knock an enemy (Image via Garena)

Jota’s Sustained Raids ability recovers some health when users hit an enemy using guns. Knocking a foe will restore 10% HP for them.

Alvaro: Thrill of Demolition

Alvaro makes the usage of explosive weapons better (Image via Garena)

With Alvaro’s unique ability in Free Fire, explosive weapon damage increases by 10%, and damage range rises by 7%, making explosive weapons more potent.

1) K + Miguel + Kelly + Moco

K: Master of All

K's ability has two different modes in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

K is the best character in Free Fire, and his ability increases the max EP by 50. On top of that, there are two modes – Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. Within the former, the EP conversion rate is increased by 500%, whereas Psychology provides 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Switching between the two modes has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

EP is restored if gamers knock an enemy (Image via Garena)

Crazy Slayer gives 30 EPs to players if they knock down a foe on the battlefield. The gained EP can be restored to HP using the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Joseph raises the movement speed (Image via Garena)

Joseph’s ability raises moving and sprinting speed by 5% upon taking damage. This aids gamers in moving faster. The percentage may not seem like much, but the amount will increase with the rise in the level.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Foes are tagged with Moco's Hacker's Eye (Image via Garena)

Hacker’s Eye will tag enemies that gamers shoot for 2 seconds. Moreover, the information regarding their locations will be shared with teammates.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and users from the nation must avoid playing the game on their devices. Nevertheless, they can enjoy FF MAX as it was not included in the list of suspended applications.

Edited by R. Elahi