How to get free legendary skin in Free Fire MAX today (June 9)

Hardly any day passes when Garena Free Fire MAX does not feature in-game events. These events offer tons of rewards and are a way of enhancing player engagement. Thus, the developers of Free Fire and its MAX variant push new events pretty consistently.

The rewards featured in the events of Free Fire MAX and the original version vary between different accessories and cosmetics of particular rarity. On many occasions, players can stumble upon legendary cosmetics in the events section of Garena's famous tactical shooter game.

A guide to procuring legendary skin for free in Free Fire MAX today

Gloo Wall - Demonic Grin (Image via Garena)

New top-up events arrive almost every week in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. One can term these specific events as "steal deals" since they offer highly rare collectibles for free, provided users have bought a certain amount of diamonds.

The purchased diamonds will remain intact in players' in-game wallets, while the top-up event will grant free items to them. There is a high chance that prizes featured in a top-up event may be legendary-level outfits, cosmetics, or emotes.

One such event still active in Free Fire and its enhanced version is "Demonic Grin Top Up II." The second top-up event of the Demonic Grin series began on June 6, 2022, and will go offline on June 11, 2022. Thus, users still have two days left to claim free rewards.

Rewards in the "Demonic Grin Top Up II" event

Red Death Loot Box (Image via Garena)

The second Demonic Grin top-up event features the two following rewards:

Red Death Loot Box (legendary skin): Obtainable after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Obtainable after a top-up of 100 diamonds Gloo Wall - Demonic Grin: Obtainable after a top-up of 300 diamonds

The legendary loot box skin comes with a design of a sword (Katana) resting on the horns of two demon heads (white and red). It also has an in-game description that reads:

"Welcome to this cut-throat world."

Another item of the "Demonic Grin Top Up II" event is the eponymous gloo wall skin with a design of a grinning demon face which is half red and half white. The eyes of the demon are filled with radiating Turquoise-like color, and it also has the identical in-game description as the previous reward.

How to get the rewards for free

Players should use legitimate methods to earn gift cards and Google Play Balance for free diamonds in Free Fire MAX (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both items are free rewards for a top-up, but purchasing diamonds costs real money. Hence, players will have to loosen their wallets to get both rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX.

However, users can employ different methods to earn free Google Play Balance or gift cards to purchase diamonds. Google Opinion Rewards, Easy Rewards, Swagbucks, Poll Pay, etc., are some of the prominent applications which one can use to grab gift cards for several platforms. The requirement to get free rewards is participating in surveys or performing given tasks.

After players can acquire enough Google Play balance or gift cards, they can open Free Fire MAX on their devices and use the in-game top-up service to buy at least 300 diamonds. Post completing the transaction, the top-up event rewards, including the legendary skin, will automatically be sent to users' game accounts.

