How to get free LOL emote, Haven Guardian skin, and Weapon Royale voucher in Free Fire and FF MAX this week

Garena has always introduced new and exciting events that allow players to claim rewards in both Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX. Many of the events are recurring in nature and provide players the opportunity to claim in-game accessories without spending any diamonds.

Watch to Win is one such recurring event that allows players to claim special in-game items by watching videos via an application called Booyah! It is Garena’s very own streaming platform where players can upload and watch videos. The app may be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Latest Watch to Win event in Free Fire and its MAX version

Prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event in the battle royale games (Image via Garena)

The most recent Watch to Win event in the battle royale games was introduced yesterday, 11 May 2022. Players have two days to claim the free rewards as the event ends on 13 May 2022.

Here are some of the prizes offered by the Watch to Win event that players can claim by watching livestreams:

LOL Emote

Haven Guardian Skyboard skin

Weapon Royale Voucher

How to claim the prizes offered by the Watch to Win event?

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah! page (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers must log into either one of the battle royale games and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They should go to the News tab and tap on the “Booyah! Watch to Win.”

Step 3: Users must then tap on “Go To.”

Step 4: Players should tap on the Login button once the Booyah! page opens.

Step 5: They will finally have to watch livestreams of their choice for 60 minutes to claim the rewards.

Alternative

Booyah! application can be downloaded for free (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can also download the Booyah! application and then log in using their Free Fire or MAX ID. They must then complete the target set by the event to watch livestreams and claim the rewards credited to their account after logging into the battle royale games.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

