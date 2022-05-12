How to get free Loot Box and Legendary Emote in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX is often updated with new events, and each one allows players to earn various free rewards. The developers have recently added a vast amount of new content centered around the FF World Series 2022, which will take place soon.

One of the events introduced is 'FFWS Top Up,' which will run until 18 May 2022. It features two legendary rewards, i.e., a Loot Box skin and an Emote, with users required to purchase a given number of diamonds to acquire them.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn't banned.

FFWS Top Up in Free Fire MAX: Guide to getting Legendary Emote and Loot Box

As is the case with all other top-up events, players will only be eligible for the corresponding rewards after they have purchased the appropriate number of diamonds.

The following is a rundown of the specifics that need to be completed to satisfy the FFWS Top Up event in Free Fire MAX:

1) Haven Guardian Loot Box: Top up 100 diamonds in the game

2) Weight of Victory Emote: Top up 300 diamonds in the game

Subsequently, players can easily utilize top-up websites or the in-game center to complete the event. Although real money must be spent on buying the currency, the two rewards are technically free.

Steps to completing the top-up and completing the event

Here are the steps that gamers can follow to perform a top-up and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the in-game center by clicking on the ‘Diamond’ icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Players should next choose the number of diamonds they wish to purchase within the game.

Users must choose the given number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

They can either select INR 250 (310 diamonds) or complete INR 80 (100 diamonds) thrice for the event.

Step 3: The process can finally be completed using the desired payment method.

Rewards should be manually claimed (Image via Garena)

Once the purchase is made, the rewards must be manually claimed:

Step 1: Users should first visit the official ‘FFWS Top Up’ event section.

Step 2: Next, they may tap on the ‘Claim’ button to redeem the rewards. Players can then visit the ‘Vault’ section to equip the Loot Box and Emote in Free Fire MAX.

Themed rewards are often considered rare by the community, and if gamers are interested in both the items, they can undoubtedly make the purchase.

Edited by Shaheen Banu