How to get free Magenta Football Parachute in Free Fire MAX this week

Last week, Garena confirmed the soccer-themed Football Fable campaign for Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, and the content has started rolling out. Players can spot new additions to the Luck Royale section in the form of Football Royale and Faded Wheel (with Knee Slide emote and Steady Goal Gloo Wall).

However, besides the events with paid rewards, Free Fire MAX has also welcomed the new Football Squad mode, which offers free prizes. Gamers who play a certain number of matches in it will get the free Magenta Football Parachute alongside a random Loadout Loot Crate.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A guide to get the free Magenta Football Parachute through the Football Fable campaign

Magenta Football Parachute is available for free in the "Play Football Squad" event (Image via Garena)

Players can find the Play Football Squad event under the Football Fable campaign in the game's event section. As the name suggests, they will need to complete the following tasks in the latest mode to get free rewards:

One Radom Loadout Loot Crate - Obtainable after the completion of one Football Squad mode match

Obtainable after the completion of one Football Squad mode match Magenta Football Parachute - Obtainable after the completion of five Football Squad mode matches

How to claim all the rewards from Football Fable's "Play Football Squad" event in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Thus, one can download the resource file for the Football Squad mode from the in-game Download Center and complete both the tasks to attain the featured rewards. Readers can find a step-by-step guide listed below to access the Play Football Squad event and get both items:

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire MAX app with the latest OB37 version on your device.

Step 2: Log in using the account you want and tap on the screen to enter the game.

If you are utilizing a guest account, make sure you bind it before the release of the next update. Doing this will allow you to safeguard your in-game progress, which otherwise remains at risk of loss after uninstallation or updates. Furthermore, it will synchronize Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Download the Football Squad mode's resource file from the "Download Center" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After entering the game, download the Football Squad mode's resource file (14.32 MB) from the Download Center, which is present at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Once the mode has been downloaded, return to the lobby and open the game modes where you can choose the brand new Football Squad.

Play the Football Squad mode to get free rewards in Free Fire/Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Complete five matches in the Football Squad mode and return to the lobby.

Step 6: Tap the calendar icon to open the events section and choose the Football Fable tab.

Step 7: Under Football Fable, select the Play Football Squad event and press claim to obtain a Random Loadout Loot Crate and Magenta Football Parachute.

You can access both the items via your in-game vault among your other collections in Free Fire or FF MAX.

