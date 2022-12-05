New Faded Wheel begins in Free Fire MAX, featuring Knee Slide and Steady Goal Gloo Wall

After much anticipation, the Football Fable campaign has officially launched on Free Fire MAX's Indian server, bringing an assortment of brand new football-themed items to the battle royale game. The new Knee Slide and Gloo Wall – Steady Goal are among the new cosmetic items that can be earned through the new Faded Wheel.

Alongside the two grand prizes, the Luck Royale features a mythic grenade skin, a rare surfboard, and epic fashion items, making this Luck Royale event a great deal. As usual, players will have to spend diamonds to draw the rewards.

Read on for a complete guide to the newest event series in Free Fire MAX.

A new arrival animation and Gloo Wall are available in Free Fire MAX's latest Faded Wheel event

The new Faded Wheel kicked off in Free Fire MAX on December 5, 2022, and will remain open for individuals to claim its rewards until December 11, 2022. Although it features ten items in the prize pool, you may only obtain eight of them.

The available rewards in the Faded Wheel are as follows:

The prize pool for the new Faded Wheel (Image via Garena)

Knee Slide arrival animation

Gloo Wall – Steady Goal

Burning Flap Skyboard

Explosive Brick

Underworld (Spaghetti)

Underworld (Pants)

Cube Fragment

Flaming Skull Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

You will need to select two items from the prize pool and remove them before making the spins. Generally, the game's community enjoys the arrival of new Faded Wheels as the prizes already obtained are not repeated. However, the diamonds required will increase with each spin.

The current diamond cost for receiving all the rewards is 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds. Thus, the total cost of spinning eight times comes down to 1082 diamonds, which is certainly a bargain, given that you will obtain all eight items.

Steps to get rewards from the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow these instructions to access the new event and receive its rewards:

Select Faded Wheel from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section and select Faded Wheel from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Select the two undesired rewards by clicking on the bottom left corner of the icon.

Remove the items to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click the 'OK' button to remove these two items and continue with the process.

Spend diamonds to receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds randomly from the prize pool to receive one reward each time.

Normally, you will receive the two grand prizes in the final few spins within this Free Fire MAX Luck Royale. Thus, you should only continue if you have more than 1082 diamonds and are prepared to spend them all.

Poll : 0 votes