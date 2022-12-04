Who is Gaming with Talha Is Back? His Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income and other details

Abu Talha started Gaming With Talha Is Back YouTube channel in 2021 and has entertained the audience with his Free Fire-related content. The Bangladeshi YouTuber has achieved more than 1.95 million subscribers on his primary channel, where he posts gameplay accompanied by his engaging commentary.

Additionally, Abu Talha runs several other channels, Talha The Kuti Vai (518k subscribers), Gadget with Talha (625k subscribers), Talha Shorts (12.1k subscribers), and more. Additionally, he also enjoys having 23.5k followers on his Instagram handle.

Gaming With Talha Is Back's Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Gaming With Talha Is Back's Free Fire ID is 10917522. The YouTube star has attained the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

Abu Talha's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Talha Is Back has remained unbeaten in 194 of the 1860 solo encounters, retaining a win rate of 10.43%. He has secured 4364 kills and registered 997 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.62 and a headshot rate of 22.85%.

The Free Fire player has also participated in 3955 duo matches up until now and has accrued a win rate of 11.32%. He has notched 8949 eliminations and chalked up 1809 headshots, providing him with a K/D ratio of 2.55 and a headshot rate of 20.21%.

Lastly, Abu Talha has emerged victorious in 2719 of the 12300 squad games, corresponding to a win rate of 22.10%. He has defeated 37549 opponents and landed 8862 headshots in the mode, accumulating a K/D ratio of 3.92 and a headshot rate of 23.60%.

BR Ranked stats

Abu Talha's BR Ranked stats(Image via Garena)

The content creator has played eight solo matches and failed to acquire a single victory. He has chalked up 12 frags, with three resulting from headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 1.50 and a headshot rate of 25%.

In the 53 ranked duo encounters, Gaming With Talha is Back has had one game ending in his favor, recording a win rate of 1.88%. With 85 headshots and 20 headshots in the process, he has scored a K/D ratio of 1.63 and a headshot rate of 23.53%.

Finally, the Bangladeshi star has accumulated 14 Booyahs in 113 squad games, achieving a win rate of 12.38%. He has earned 382 frags while bagging 119 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.86 and a headshot rate of 31.15%.

Note: The stats and images used in the article have been retrieved from Free Fire MAX. Additionally, the numbers will change as the YouTuber continues to feature in more battle royale matches.

Rank and guild

His guild details in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Abu Talha leads the Gaming Talha guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 64520195. Meanwhile, when looking at the rank, the YouTuber is placed in Diamond 4 in Battle Royale and Silver 2 in Clash Squad.

Monthly income

Abu Talha's estimated income through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on Social Blade, Abu Talha is likely to earn between $1.3K and $20.5K per month through his YouTube channel. At the current level of viewership, the yearly earnings are extrapolated to be around $15.4K and $245.6K.

YouTube channel

Abu Talha has 360 uploads on Gaming With Talha Is Back channel which has accumulated 214 million views. He had over 250k subscribers in the early half of 2021. However, this number skyrocketed to over a million subscribers in the next few months.

This count has been steadily growing in 2022 and is closing in on two million subscribers. As per Social Blade, the channel has gained 30k subscribers and an additional 5.117 million views over the last 30 days.

