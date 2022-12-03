Who is Titanium Gamer? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Bharat Nath, widely known by his nickname Titanium Gamer, is one of the many Indian Free Fire gamers who have found success as content creators. His primary channel alone has more than 2.92 million subscribers, but he has not been very active on the channel recently.

After the success of his first channel , Bharat started the Titanium Live channel (690k subscribers), where he actively streams the battle royale title. His following is not limited to YouTube, and he also has 710k followers on Instagram.

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 256557979, and his in-game name within the battle royale title is “YOGI X TNM.” His stats as of today are listed below:

BR Career stats

Titanium Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Titanium Gamer has played 1186 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 166 victories, holding up a win rate of 13.99%. He has notched 3770 kills with 1204 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.70 and a headshot percentage of 31.94%.

The content creator has also remained unbeaten in 240 out of 1815 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 13.22%. He has 5563 frags with 1617 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 29.07%.

The Indian star has additionally competed in 19963 squad games and has been victorious on 5650 occasions, converting to a win rate of 28.30%. With 60645 eliminations and 15851 headshots in the game mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.24 and a headshot percentage of 26.14%.

BR Ranked stats

Titanium Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current ranked season, Titanium Gamer has featured in one squad game but has failed to get a win. He has no kills as well.

CS Career

Titanium Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Titanium Gamer has played 7065 Clash Squad matches in Free Fire MAX and has 4347 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 61.53%. He has 39073 kills and 21620 headshots for a KDA of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 55.33%.

Note: Titanium Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (3 December 2022). These stats will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Titanium Gamer’s guild and rank

Titanium Gamer's guild (Image via Garena)

Titanium Gamer is the leader of the “★TITANIUM★” guild, whose ID is 63155395. He is currently ranked Silver II in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum IV in the Clash Squad mode.

Monthly income

Titanium Gamer's earnings through YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted on Social Blade, the Titanium Gamer channel generates a monthly revenue between $24 and $392. At the current viewership level, the earnings for the entire year are expected to range from $294 to $4.7K.

YouTube channel

Titanium Gamer is not a new name in the Indian Free Fire community, and he's been creating game-related content for over four years. Bharat Nath has uploaded more than 1500 videos that have garnered a massive 301 million views.

His channel had around 400k subscribers by mid-2020. This number surpassed 2.4 million views by the end of the same year. The Titanium Gamer channel topped three million subscribers by the start of 2022, but hasn't had any growth since then.

As per Social Blade, Titanium Gamer has gained 97.885k views in the last 30 days but has failed to gain any subscribers in the same time frame.

