New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel: FFWS Legendary Tailor bundle and other rewards up for grabs

The new Faded Wheel with the FFWS Legendary Tailor Bundle has launched on the Free Fire MAX India server. This unique costume includes an emote, an arrival animation, and more customization choices.

The specific Luck Royale began on November 26, 2022, and unlike the standard Faded Wheels, it will be accessible for an extended period of time (until December 17, 2022). The FFWS Legendary Tailor bundle is not free, and players will need to spend diamonds to obtain the rewards.

Here's a comprehensive guide to obtain the exclusive Navy Starsea Bundle in the game.

Navy Starsea Bundle released in new Free Fire MAX

Navy Starsea Bundle can be acquired through the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Faded Wheels have always been one of the more preferable avenues to acquire exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. It features ten items in the prize pool, and you will have to remove undesired prizes by clicking on the icon in the bottom left corner.

The items included in the prize pool are as follows:

Navy Starsea Bundle

Pet skin: Galaxy Arvon

Bloody Skull

Songkran Skyboard

Gillette Shirt

Gillette Pants

Cube Fragments

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Apart from the Grand Prizes (the outfit and pet skin), you are free to remove any two items from the prize pool. You can then spend diamonds to make spins and draw a reward from the prize pool at random. Luckily, the item does not get repeated, so the probability of acquiring the grand prize increases with every spin.

However, the price of making spins will also increase. You must spend 1082 diamonds to make all eight spins. This is a good deal considering that the outfits usually cost more in the store.

You can follow these steps to collect rewards from the newly added Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section after signing in to your Free Fire MAX account.

Step 2: Select the Tailor Bundle Faded Wheel tab on the left.

Remove the prizes that you don't want (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Remove the two items you do not wish to acquire through the Luck Royale. You can select the items by clicking on the bottom left corner of the icon.

After you have removed the items, you can make the spins by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Spend diamonds to make spins and receive a reward at random. You can continue making spins until you have acquired the exclusive outfit.

Only those with enough diamonds to make all the spins are advised to acquire the outfit. After obtaining the basic outfit version, you can further customize it by purchasing its variations through the Tailor system. The available options are:

Galaxy Konqueror Bundle

Dune Konqueror Bundle

Mauve Konqueror Bundle

Rager Konqueror Bundle

However, you will need unique Galaxy Tailor Tokens, which you can get through the exclusive Token Box. Each of these costs 40 diamonds and provides an option to unlock a special variation/perk. As a result, even after obtaining the base variant, you will have to spend additional diamonds to fully customize the outfit.

