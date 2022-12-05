Who is Games with Shubh? His Free Fire MAX, stats, monthly income, and more details

Shubh Raj, better known to his fans as Games with Shubh, is a well-known Free Fire MAX content creator from Patna, Bihar. The Indian star has 2.01 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he posts content about the upcoming events of the battle royale title.

He also has a second channel, GWS Army (1.45k subscribers), where he uploads content related to Minecraft. Additionally, Shubh also enjoys 95.5k subscribers on his Instagram handle.

Games with Shubh's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Games with Shubh's Free Fire MAX ID is 580694816. His stats as of December 5, 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Games with Shubh's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Games with Shubh 161 solo encounters on his profile and amassed 15 first places, resulting in a win rate of 9.31%. He has defeated 368 foes, and 101 of them are with headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.52 and a headshot rate of 27.45%.

Out of the 153 duo matchups, the Indian superstar has prevailed over his opponent 25 times, achieving a win rate of 16.33%. He has acquired 331 frags, and 64 have resulted from headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.59, while his headshot rate stands at 19.34%.

Lastly, Games with Shubh has been a part of 911 squad matches, and his team has finished the first 190 times, resulting in a win rate of 20.85%. He has bagged 4153 eliminations while scoring 1367 headshots to register a K/D ratio of 5.76 and a headshot rate of 32.92%.

BR Ranked stats

Games with Shubh's BR Ranked stats(Image via Garena)

The content creator has appeared in two ranked games during Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 30 and is yet to score a win or even deal damage. He has not played any other duo or squad games this season.

Guild and rank details

Games with Shubh's guild details (Image via Garena)

Games with Shubh leads the GWS-E-SPORTS guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 70458071. As of BR-Ranked Season 30, the Indian superstar is still ranked in Bronze 3 while has managed to reach Gold 2 CS-Ranked Season 16.

Note: Games with Shubh's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on December 5, 2022. This is subject to change as the YouTuber continues to feature in more matches.

Monthly income

Games with Shubh's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on Social Blade, the Games with Shubh channel's monthly income is predicted to be between $4.5K and $71.8K. Shubh Raj is estimated to make between $53.8K and $861.2K from the channel annually at the current viewership rate.

YouTube channel

It has been nearly three years since Shubh Raj first began uploading content relating to Free Fire on his channel. He has uploaded close to 750 videos and garnered over 248 million views in total.

The channel only enjoyed just over 20k subscribers in the early half of 2021. However, the graph skyrocketed during the year to accomplish one million subscribers. The channel recently crossed two million subscribers.

Social Blade further reports that Games with Shubh has gained 60k subscribers alongside 17.941 million views during the last 30 days alone.

