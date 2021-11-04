How to get free Magic Cube in Free Fire today (4 November 2021)

Free Fire Diwali events have been underway for a few days now, with the first one kicking off on 25 October 2021. A few of these events will be available until 11 November 2021, and they offer players an excellent opportunity to acquire items for free.

With today being the peak day of the festivities, there are numerous rewards available that users would not want to miss out on. Out of all these items, the Magic Cube is undoubtedly the most sought-after.

Free Magic Cube offered in Free Fire as part of Diwali celebrations

The Magic Cube is a valuable possession considering that gamers can utilize one of these to attain an incredible bundle for free from the in-game store. The Magic Cube is available as a login reward and requires very little effort to claim. Players merely need to collect it from the event interface.

However, the event is only available on 4 November, and users who do not claim it today will not be able to do it at a later date. Users can follow the steps below to get the free Magic Cube in Free Fire.

Step 1: Users can open the event in Free Fire and then select the Diwali Celebration tab.

Users should tap on the Go To button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers should press the 'Go To' button under Claim Magic Cube on 4/11.

Tap on the claim button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the interface opens, they can tap on the claim button to get the Magic Cube.

Subsequently, users can go to the redeem section of the store to get an outfit of their choice.

Here is a list of outfits that users can get:

Star Gazer

Mr. Nutcracker

Verdict Ironface

Judgement Ironface

Avenge Full-leather

Revenge Full-leather

Beast-arm Clone

Beast-arm Mutant

Yokai Soulseeker

Oni Soulseeker

The Era of Gold

The Age of Gold

Arcane Seeker

Mystic Seeker

Duchess Swallowtail

L.C. Colonel

L.C. Commander

Hipster Bunny

Inking Affection

Madame Punisher

Cap. Punisher

The Heart of Iron

The Nerves of Steel

The Contingency Elite

The Operation Elite

Silver Titan

The Colossus

Golden Bell

Bloody Mistress

Vampire’s Revenge

Silver eagle

Eagle of the Dusk

Crazy DJ

Berserker

Full Leather

Hunger Strike

Venom Touch

Violet Flame

Mugger

Bandi

Empress’ Dive

King’s Sword

Valkyrie

Legionaries

Solar Commander

Star General

VR Ready

Top Gamer

Kinship Clan

Ice Age

Wicked Jester

Night Clown

Bioforge

Samurai

Sexy Bunny

Crazy Panda

It is essential to keep in mind that it might take a few minutes for the item to reflect in the account.

Edited by Siddharth Satish