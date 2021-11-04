How to get free Magic Cube in Free Fire today (4 November 2021)

Free Fire Diwali events have been underway for a few days now, with the first one kicking off on 25 October 2021. A few of these events will be available until 11 November 2021, and they offer players an excellent opportunity to acquire items for free.
With today being the peak day of the festivities, there are numerous rewards available that users would not want to miss out on. Out of all these items, the Magic Cube is undoubtedly the most sought-after.
Free Magic Cube offered in Free Fire as part of Diwali celebrations
The Magic Cube is a valuable possession considering that gamers can utilize one of these to attain an incredible bundle for free from the in-game store. The Magic Cube is available as a login reward and requires very little effort to claim. Players merely need to collect it from the event interface.
However, the event is only available on 4 November, and users who do not claim it today will not be able to do it at a later date. Users can follow the steps below to get the free Magic Cube in Free Fire.
Step 1: Users can open the event in Free Fire and then select the Diwali Celebration tab.
Step 2: Next, gamers should press the 'Go To' button under Claim Magic Cube on 4/11.
Step 3: Once the interface opens, they can tap on the claim button to get the Magic Cube.
Subsequently, users can go to the redeem section of the store to get an outfit of their choice.
Here is a list of outfits that users can get:
- Star Gazer
- Mr. Nutcracker
- Verdict Ironface
- Judgement Ironface
- Avenge Full-leather
- Revenge Full-leather
- Beast-arm Clone
- Beast-arm Mutant
- Yokai Soulseeker
- Oni Soulseeker
- The Era of Gold
- The Age of Gold
- Arcane Seeker
- Mystic Seeker
- Duchess Swallowtail
- L.C. Colonel
- L.C. Commander
- Hipster Bunny
- Inking Affection
- Madame Punisher
- Cap. Punisher
- The Heart of Iron
- The Nerves of Steel
- The Contingency Elite
- The Operation Elite
- Silver Titan
- The Colossus
- Golden Bell
- Bloody Mistress
- Vampire’s Revenge
- Silver eagle
- Eagle of the Dusk
- Crazy DJ
- Berserker
- Full Leather
- Hunger Strike
- Venom Touch
- Violet Flame
- Mugger
- Bandi
- Empress’ Dive
- King’s Sword
- Valkyrie
- Legionaries
- Solar Commander
- Star General
- VR Ready
- Top Gamer
- Kinship Clan
- Ice Age
- Wicked Jester
- Night Clown
- Bioforge
- Samurai
- Sexy Bunny
- Crazy Panda
It is essential to keep in mind that it might take a few minutes for the item to reflect in the account.