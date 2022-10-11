How to get free Magic Cubes in Free Fire MAX (October 2022)

In addition to in-game currencies like diamonds and gold coins, Free Fire MAX also facilitates gamers with various tokens and collectibles that they can use to make free claims on premium cosmetics. The Magic Cube is a highly valuable item that can be exchanged in the redeem store for fancy costume bundles.

The Magic Cube is arguably the best option to get rare pieces at absolutely no cost. However, this utility is quite rare to get as developers barely offer players the chance to obtain one. Fortunately, Free Fire MAX users have a golden chance to get Magic Cubes for free this month.

Note: Only Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server can claim the Magic Cubes.

Free Fire MAX users can get free Magic Cubes via the Light Fest event in October 2022

The Light Fest event commenced on October 7 and is this year's biggest Free Fire MAX celebration, created for Diwali. The mega event will conclude on October 28, with the peak day being October 24.

The developers have come up with a bunch of gifts, including the Magic Cube, for players on this festive occasion. Surprisingly, unlike past Diwali events, users can claim two Magic Cubes this time.

Garena has already revealed the Light Fest event calendar. According to it, there will be a Magic Cube challenge sub-event starting on October 14. Players will have to complete 10 missions on a daily basis by October 24, and they should get a few Magic Cube fragments upon completing each.

In total, 100 Magic Cube fragments can be redeemed to get a Magic Cube from the exchange store. The calendar clearly indicates that users will be able to garner 100 fragments by October 24. This way, they can claim their first Magic Cube from the Light Fest event.

The developers have kept many rewards to be obtained on the peak day (October 24), including the second Magic Cube. As per the event calendar, they will have to complete a specific playtime duration to get their second Magic Cube.

This is one of the easiest tasks to complete as all that players have to do is log into their FF MAX IDs and start playing the game. They will then have to play for a particular time period as specified in the event section.

Steps to claim Magic Cube using fragments and exchange it for items in the store

Magic Cube fragments can also be won via luck royales and some occasional events (Image via Garena)

If Free Fire MAX users do not have any idea about exchanging Magic Cube fragments for a whole cube and redeeming it, they can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the Store section by tapping on the Store button from the lobby.

Step 2: Subsequently, tap on the Redeem tab located on the right side.

Step 3: Then, go to the second option and subsequently hit the Exchange button to claim the Magic Cube. Remember that even a one fragment less than 100 cannot provide the Magic Cube.

Step 4: After claiming the cube, head to the first Magic Cube option and choose your favorite item (usually only bundles are available).

Developers refresh the Magic Cube store occasionally (Image via Garena)

Step 5: After making your choice, hit the Exchange button to get the item.

