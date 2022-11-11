How to get free Masked Kitten in Free Fire MAX

Garena introduces new game modes with every major Free Fire MAX update, giving players additional ways to keep themselves engaged in the battle royale title. The OB36 update introduced the Coin Clash mode, which is now available on the Indian server.

The developers continually incentivize users to test out the latest game modes by bringing in new events that offer enticing cosmetics. The Coin Clash mission is live today, i.e., November 11, 2022. Players have until November 15, 2022, to fulfill the requirements and win a free Masked Kitten and Incubator Voucher.

Garena is offering a free Masked Kitten in Free Fire MAX

You can acquire the Masked Kitten as part of the Coin Clash Mission in Free Fire MAX. You are only required to complete the task of playing a particular number of games in the new mode to receive the rewards.

The event has two separate requirements, and the exact details of the same are as follows:

Play three matches in Coin Clash mode to get a free Masked Kitten mask

Play six matches in Coin Clash mode to get a free Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

The requirements of the new event (Image via Garena)

The two requirements are cumulative, and progress will be simultaneously counted toward both objectives. You only need to play a total of six Coin Clash matches to receive the two rewards.

Since you only have to play six matches and are not required to win them, it should not be difficult to accomplish, even for novice gamers.

Select the Coin Clash mode and play the required number of matches (Image via Garena)

You can follow these steps to collect rewards from the Coin Clash Mission in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: First open Free Fire MAX and then play the required Coin Clash mode.

You can select the mode by opening the mode section menu by clicking on the option above the start button. After playing the required number of matches, you will have to collect the rewards manually.

Select the calendar icon from the menu on the right (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can access the event section by clicking on the calendar icon on the right side of the lobby screen.

Select the Coin Clash Mission tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Coin Clash Mission tab under the events tab to load the event interface.

Click on the claim button beside the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the 'Claim' button beside the reward to equip the item in Free Fire MAX.

After acquiring the exclusive Masked Kitten mask, you can equip it through the vault section of the game. The mask's appearance will gradually improve as you increase its level.

Similarly, you can use the Incubator Voucher in Luck Royale to make a spin until December 31, 2022.

You should not skip out on the rewards, since the voucher alone will save you a few diamonds and a fashion item like the mask usually costs a few hundred diamonds to purchase from the store.

Poll : 0 votes