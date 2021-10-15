How to get free 'Mind It' emote in Free Fire this week

Top up events have become a fundamental part of Free Fire. The developers launch a new one as soon as the present one expires. As implied by the name, these events reward the players for purchasing a certain number of diamonds.

After the conclusion of the Phantom Top Up event, Garena is back with another top up event for Free Fire gamers on the Indian server. This time, the two items up for grabs are: Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate and Mind It emote.

Free Mind It emote in Free Fire

The new top up event commenced on 15 October and will close on 21 October. During this time, users must meet the requirements by purchasing a certain number of diamonds.

As stated earlier, the rewards up for grabs include:

The Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate is a reward for purchasing 100 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get Soloist & Disc Jockey Weapon Loot Crate.

The exclusive Mind It emote is available for free in the new event (Image via Free Fire)

Purchase 300 diamonds to get the Mind It emote.

Thus users need to top up a total of 300 diamonds to attain both the rewards for free.

It should be noted that the rewards in all top-up events are technically free because they do not require users to spend in-game currency but obtain it using real money.

Steps to acquire the Mind It emote in Free Fire

Users must first purchase 300 diamonds. Free Fire top ups on Codashop are unavailable, while Games Kharido is under maintenance. Thus, the only option is the in-game top up store.

After this, they may follow the steps given below to attain the emote:

Users should select Diwali Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, players should open the events tab and select Diwali Top Up.

Players need to purchase the given number of diamonds over the next week (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to attain them.

Step 3: They can equip the emote from the collection section.

Edited by Ravi Iyer