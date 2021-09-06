How to get free Moco Baseball Bat skin in Free Fire this week

Events have become an essential component of Free Fire, and the game’s developers regularly add new events that keep players glued to the game. These provide various rewards for free, and users must complete specific missions to attain the items.

After the conclusion of the Free Fire 4th Anniversary event on 5 September 2021 that lasted for more than two weeks, the developers have added a new set of events. The calendar for Moco: Rebirth has also been revealed. These provide numerous attractive cosmetics as rewards.

Obtaining Moco’s Swing from the login event in Free Fire?

Users will be able to obtain skin until 13 September (Image via Free Fire)

The new baseball bat skin is part of the login event for Moco: Rebirth. This has commenced today, i.e. 6 September 2021, and users have to complete the task of logging in for a given number of days to attain the rewards. The list of items for this event are as follows:

Log in on one day to obtain a 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Log in on three days to obtain 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Log in on five days to obtain Moco’s Swing

Here are the steps to attain the baseball skin after accomplishing the objectives of cumulative sign in to acquire all the rewards from this event:

Players need to open events and head to Moco: Rebirth (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire and then head to the event segment by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, they must select the Moco: Rebirth tab and click on the Free Moco’s Swing section.

There are three rewards up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players can then press the claim button beside the rewards to acquire them.

The timeline for the event (Image via Free Fire)

In addition to this, the developers have planned several events, which will be starting shortly. The timeline for these events is given below:

The Puzzle: 6 September to 12 September

Free Moco’s Swing: 6 September to 13 September

Daily Login: 10 September to 26 September

Coder’s Crib: 10 September to 26 September

Moco’s Challenge: 12 September to 21 September

Moco’s Pan Login: 12 September to 23 September

Moco Jump: 15 September to 26 September

18 Sep Login: 18 September

Playtime on 18 Sep: 18 September

Peak Day Double Drop: 18 September

Play Stronghold Mode: 18 September to 22 September

Edited by Siddharth Satish