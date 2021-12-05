How to get free Money Heist avatar and Pan skin in Garena Free Fire

The commencement of the Free Fire x Money Heist partnership has resulted in a flurry of new events being introduced into the game. Each provides exciting content to keep players involved while also providing a handful of freebies.

The developers have further released a teaser of the new events, added to Free Fire in the coming days. Two of these revealed offer Pan – Chill on Bills and exclusive Team Heist Pin and Concealed Avatar for free.

Free Pan – Chill on Bills and Concealed Avatar in Free Fire

The game’s developers have teased a total of two events for the Indian server, i.e., Booyah Run and Money Heist Mode. Users will have access to both events starting on 11 December 2021. There is a decent set of rewards up for grabs.

Here is an overview of the events and the procedure to attain the rewards.

Booyah Run event

Pan – Chill on Bills pan is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

As stated earlier, the event will start on 11 and will be accessible until 16 December 2021. During this phase, users will have to accomplish a set of objectives, i.e., win a specified number of games to receive the corresponding rewards. The exact details are as follows:

Booyah 1 time to receive Craftland Room Card (1 match)

Booyah 3 times to receive 3x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Booyah 5 times to receive Pan – Chill on Bills

Booyah 7 times to receive Team Heist Pin

After the event starts, users can achieve the given number of victories and then follow the procedure to get the rewards:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the Booyah Run tab under Plan Bermuda: Raid & Run.

Step 2: Press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to attain the items.

Money Heist Mode rewards

Money Heist Mode event (Image via Free Fire)

Whenever a new game mode is incorporated into Free Fire, the developers add an event that provides multiple freebies achieving a particular objective. The developers will be adding a new Money Heist Mode with the collaboration.

They have revealed a new event relating to it, which offers rewards for playing it. Players will get the following items:

Play 1 time in Money Heist Mode to get Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 3 times in Money Heist Mode to get Concealed avatar

Play 5 times in Money Heist Mode to get 3x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

The steps to collect the rewards are as follows:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire and play the required number of games in the new mode after its release.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Next, they can open the events section and then head to the Money Heist Mode tab to get the items.

Edited by Srijan Sen