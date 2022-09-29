How to get free Neonlight Sports Car and Vouchers in Free Fire MAX

The Double Trouble event series has been active in Free Fire MAX for the past few days on the Indian server, providing gamers with good rewards. Elimination Challenge is a brand new event where gamers have to eliminate a particular number of opponents to claim the rewards.

Such events are a core component of the game as they keep users engaged by offering multiple exciting cosmetics after they complete certain missions. As a result, many fans were engrossed in the battle royale title for a few days, thanks to the new event. Read through for a detailed guide on the Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX.

Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX brings in multiple free rewards

The Elimination Challenge is part of the Double Trouble Missions, where Free Fire MAX players have to take down a specified number of opponents between the dates of September 29, 2022 and October 3, 2022. The event's three rewards, along with their corresponding set of missions, are as follows:

Eliminate five enemies to get a free Bonfire

Eliminate ten enemies to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October 2022)

Eliminate twenty enemies to get a free Sports Car – Neonlights

Elimination Challenge in Free Fire MAX features a car skin (Image via Garena)

Fortunately, the requirements of the Elimination Challenge are cumulative. Players only need to take down 20 enemies before the end of the event to claim all three rewards. This should not be difficult by any means, given the event's extended duration.

Undoubtedly, these rewards are quite valuable as cosmetics are not available for free in the store and generally cost a fair amount of diamonds. Similarly, the Voucher also lets gamers save at least a few diamonds.

Steps to collect rewards from the new Elimination Challenge event in Free Fire MAX

Once the necessary missions to obtain kills have been completed, you can follow the steps provided below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Press the 'Calendar' icon on the right side of the screen, which will redirect you to the 'Events' section of the game.

Select the Elimination Challenge from the menu on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the 'Double Trouble' tab and click on the 'Elimination Challenge.'

Click the claim button to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A list of rewards will be shown on the screen. Finally, tap on the 'Claim' button beside the items to redeem them.

Gamers can equip the car skin from the Vault section, while the voucher must be used in the appropriate Luck Royale before its expiry.

Tips to get more frags and redeem these rewards quickly

CS mode is the best option to complete the mission (Image via Garena)

There is no set restriction on the game mode gamers must participate in to get these frags. Therefore, competing in the clash squad mode, where users play in teams within a smaller area, is far better than battle royale matches to meet the event requirements faster.

Furthermore, getting these eliminations in the unrated mode will likely be easier than in the regular ranked mode. Users can also queue up with friends, which should make taking down opponents relatively easy.

