How to get free Pan skin and 30% discount on Incubator in Free Fire today

There are several Free Fire events, both free and paid, that players can participate in to accumulate rewards like weapon skins, other cosmetics, character equipment, in-game crates, and more.

One such Free Fire event is the Mythos M60 Incubator which includes four unique Mythos M60 gun skins and many other items. Players can grab items from the Incubator through spins by paying diamonds.

However, the Incubator is going offline tomorrow, and its prices have been rehashed by 30%. So, players can immediately go and avail the 30% discount on the M60 Mythos Incubator.

Free Fire Incubator: Mythos M60 gun skins

Mythos M60 guns Incubator (Image via Free Fire App)

Players should follow the following steps to avail of the 30% offer:

Step 1. Open Free Fire app and tap on the in-game calendar.

Step 2. Go to the Events tab, click on Incubator 30%, and press 'Go to.'

Tap 'Go to' to redirect to the Incubator (Image via Free Fire App)

Step 3. 'Go to' button will redirect to the Incubator's page, where gamers can see the rewards of the Incubator.

Items of the Incubator (Image via Free Fire App)

Step 4. Players can have a look at the Mythos M60 guns through 'Enter' icon which they can later exchange or build with enough tokens.

Step 5. In the last step, gamers can start spinning to avail the 30% discount. One spin will cost 28 diamonds, while five spins will be priced at 126 diamonds. Players need to remember that this Free Fire Incubator is purely luck-based.

The following is a list of items players can acquire through Mythos M60 Incubator:

Blueprint: Mythos Guns Guns for Hire Badge Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate Lucky Shirt Loot Craft 100 Memory Fragment (Maro) Titanium Weapon Loot Crate Evolution Stone Pet Food Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate Lucky Pants Crate Bonfire Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Players can exchange one of the following rewards after receiving items through the Incubator:

M60 - Azure Strombringer for three Blueprint: Mythos Gun and eight Evolution Stones

for three Blueprint: Mythos Gun and eight Evolution Stones M60 - Frost Sabertooth for two Blueprint: Mythos Gun and seven Evolution Stones

for two Blueprint: Mythos Gun and seven Evolution Stones M60 - Volcanic Whirlwind for two Blueprint: Mythos Gun and six Evolution Stones

for two Blueprint: Mythos Gun and six Evolution Stones M60 - Shadow Earthshaker for two Blueprint: Mythos Gun and five Evolution Stones

for two Blueprint: Mythos Gun and five Evolution Stones Blueprint: Mythos Gun for three Blueprint: Safari Riot guns

Street Fighter Pan (Image via Free Fire App)

Aside from the discount on Incubator, Free Fire fans can grab a free Pan Skin from the game through a login event. Players will have to complete the seven-day login (under Free Fighter tab in calender) to hold the Street Fighter Pan skin.

