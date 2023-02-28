How to get free permanent AC80 Rave Skater in Free Fire MAX

In line with the new Chroma Futura event series, Garena has pushed in a new Elimination Challenge event in Free Fire MAX, providing an option to get a permanent AC80 – Rave Skater skin for free of cost. As indicated by its name, you will only have to defeat a particular number of opponents while the event is live to get the 4x gun skin trials.

This will collectively provide a permanent AC80 – Rave Skater, and the prospect of getting a free gun skin has got the community chatting. Additionally, its enhanced attributes of the rate of fire and armor penetration, but with reduced accuracy, make it a great option.

Read through the following section for a detailed overview of the new event and the procedure to claim the rewards.

New Elimination Challenge goes live in Free Fire MAX.

As indicated by the Chroma Futura calendar, the new Elimination Challenge went live in Free Fire MAX Indian server on February 28, 2023. It will continue until March 6, 2023, and the requirements for the current elimination challenge are as follows:

Requirements for the current Elimination Challenge and their corresponding rewards (Image via Garena)

Eliminate 10 enemies to get a free AC80 – Rave Skater (25 days)

Eliminate 20 enemies to get a free AC80 – Rave Skater (25 days)

Eliminate 30 enemies to get a free AC80 – Rave Skater (25 days)

Eliminate 40 enemies to get a free AC80 – Rave Skater (25 days)

Each of these requirements is successive and not individual. This means you can receive all four rewards for defeating 40 enemies, which should not be challenging.

You will also benefit from the Weapon Skin Lifetime System, which allows you to get permanent gun skins through trial cards. Every 1-day skin validity provides 1% lifetime progress for the weapon skin. As you reach 100% progress, you will permanently own the skin.

Moreover, given the duration of the event, it should not be challenging to get the rewards. You may engage in Clash Squad mode, as it is played over multiple rounds, so the possibility of getting the rewards is even higher.

Procedure to get free AC80 – Rave Skater in Free Fire MAX.

You may follow the following set of instructions to receive a free, permanent gun skin in Free Fire MAX:

Engage in the desired mode to get frags (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX and head to the preferred mode to accumulate the required frags.

You may track the progress of the frags by accessing the same event interface.

Step 2: Once the required frags have been acquired, you may head to the events section.

Select Elimination Challenge from the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Chroma Futura tab from the menu and select Elimination Challenge from the available events.

Step 4: Press the claim button on the rewards' right side to obtain them.

As explained earlier, you must meet all four requirements to receive the permanent gun skin, courtesy of the Weapon Skins Lifetime Progress system. Missing out on a single reward will make you ineligible for the permanent variant.

Additionally, you may utilize the equipped gun skin through the armory tab in the weapon section.

