How to get a free permanent gun skin in Free Fire this week (March 2023)

As part of the countdown to the next Free Fire OB39 update, Garena has brought in a new event where players have the opportunity to earn many freebies. The highlight of the new event is undoubtedly a permanent gun skin, P90 – Xtreme Adventures, that players can earn just by signing in to the battle royale title for five days.

P90 – Xtreme Adventures features a decent set of attributes as it increases the rate of fire and range of the submachine gun. However, players have to compromise on the magazine size when utilizing this skin. It features a vibrant yellow and purple color scheme.

Here is a detailed guide on how to get this attractive gun skin and other items in the game.

Free permanent gun skin up for grabs in Free Fire MAX

The event featuring free, permanent gun skins commenced in Free Fire MAX on March 18, 2023, and will be available until March 25, 2023. During this time, you only have to sign into the game for five days to win rewards.

The requirements for the new event in Free Fire MAX, alongside the specified rewards, are outlined in the section below:

Log in once to get a free Supply Crate Play Card (3 days)

Log in twice to get a free Armor Crate Play Card (3 days)

Log in three times to get a free Scan Play Card (3 days)

Log in four times to get a free Bonfire Play Card (3 days)

Log in five times to get a free P90 – Xtreme Adventure

It's worth noting that the requirements for the gun skin and other items are not separate. Daily logins will count towards all five requirements, so you can easily obtain the skin and other rewards.

Steps to get free gun skin and other rewards in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow these steps to collect the permanent P90 – Xtreme Adventures and Play Cards from the new log in event:

Step 1: After collecting enough logins to claim the free rewards in Free Fire MAX, you can navigate to the event section and locate the OB39: 22/3 Patch section.

Step 2: Scroll through the available tabs to select OB39: Free Gun Skin section.

Step 3: Click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

These Play Cards will be automatically activated, and the loadout item can be used for up to three days. However, the gun skin is permanent, and you can equip it from the weapon section.

