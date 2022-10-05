How to get free pet and emote in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX developers continue to introduce new events and surprises for their players. They roll out cosmetics in bulk associated with different events while maintaining a balance between items for both spending and non-spending gamers.

Released on September 23, the Double Trouble event is currently running in the battle royale title. In this event, the developers have marked a large number of collectibles as free, including an emote and a pet. Fans can claim these rewards through a few sub-events that are part of the main Double Trouble event.

Free Fire MAX: Guide to getting the Zasil pet and the Weight Training emote for free

The ongoing Double Trouble event will come to an end on October 7, 2022. Therefore, players must hurry to claim the following Free Fire MAX prizes by the end of tomorrow (October 6). Follow the detailed guide given below to claim both the rewards for free:

Free Zasil pet

Users can claim the Zasil pet as a reward through a sub-event that began on October 3. However, there is no guarantee that players will get this pet as the developers have locked it inside the Double Trouble Green crates. Players will have to claim the crates first and then open them to stand a chance of winning the pet permanently.

Fortunately, the drop rates are decent and fans are more likely to win the grand prize.

Follow these steps to claim the said crates and open them:

Step 1: Login to Free Fire MAX and tap on the calendar icon from the right menu to enter the events page.

Step 2: Tap on the Double Trouble tab from the above menu.

Step 3: Then, click the "Free Zasil Pet" option from the menu on the left and tap on it.

There is a high chance of getting the Zasil pet for free (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You will see the following tasks and missions that must be completed to claim the crates:

2x Double Trouble crates - Play 3 matches with friends

2x Double trouble Crates - Play for 30 minutes

2x Double Trouble Crates - Deal 2000 damage

Complete these and then return to the same section.

Step 5: After you have completed the tasks, you will now be able to click on the 'Claim' button.

Step 6: After claiming the crates, you can open them immediately, or by going to the "Vault>Others" section.

If you're lucky, you may win the Zasil pet to use permanently.

Free Weight Training emote

The Weight Training emote has been made available for free via the Booyah challenge sub-event since October 2. Users can claim this item for permanent use by getting Booyahs.

Here are the steps to acquire the Free Fire MAX emote for free:

Step 1: Go to the Double Trouble event section by following the aforementioned steps for the Zasil pet.

Step 2: Locate the Booyah Challenge section from the left menu and click on it. You will see a list of rewards (including the Weight Training emote) and the number of Booyahs required for each reward. They are listed below:

Graffiti Food Truck - 5 Booyah

Private Eye Weapon Loot crate - 10 Booyah

Weight Training emote - 20 Booyah

Weight Training emote in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After getting Booyahs 20 times, go back to the same section and claim the emote for free.

