Top 5 most underrated pets in Free Fire MAX

Similar to the characters, pets have become crucial to Free Fire MAX. They also possess special skills within the game, which ultimately helps out the players to emerge victorious.

Over frequent updates, tons of unique pets have been added to the battle royale title, providing users with more options. Popular choices such as Mr. Waggor are chosen by the vast majority of players; however, there are also a number of excellent pets that get overlooked by the game's community.

In the section below is a list of the most underrated pets present in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The list below is based on the opinion of the writer. The user's preferences may vary depending upon their playing style and taste.

List of the 5 most underrated pets of Free Fire MAX

5) Night Panther

Here's the Night Panter pet in the game (Image via Garena)

Description: "The end is near…"

Skill: Weight Training.

The Night Panther is one of the oldest pets in the game, and it is a decent option to select for the Battle Royale mode. It has a special skill called "Weight Training" within the game, increasing the overall inventory space.

The increased space at the base level is 15, eventually reaching 45 at the pet's highest level. This will primarily enable individuals to store and carry more items on the battlefield.

4) Beaston

Beaston raises the throwing distance of the particular grenades (Image via Garena)

Description: "Don't judge by his looks. He has a soft heart."

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston is another pet that isn't generally a common option for many players in Free Fire MAX. His Helping Hand skill is very useful, increasing the throwing distance of utility items like Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade.

When on the lowest level, the increase is by 10%, rising to 30% at ability level 3 (highest). Consequently, users who have Beaston will be able to utilize the different grenades better.

3) Agent Hop

Agent Hop provides EP to players (Image via Garena)

Description: "A scar on the left eye, a past never to be forgotten."

Skill: Bouncing Bonus

Agent Hop comes out in the next spot on this list and is a great option to pair alongside the K character in particular. The pet provides EP whenever the Safe Zone shrinks during Free Fire MAX matches.

Regarding the pet's base level, 30 EP is offered after the zone shrinks. The amount rises to 50 after reaching the peak level.

2) Zasil

Zasil provides a chance to receive an additional Inhaler, Med Kit, or Repair Kit (Image via Garena)

Description: "I heard that you think I'm adorable."

Skill: Extra Luck

Zasil is one of the newer pets to be added to Free Fire MAX, and the ability of the same is named 'Extra Luck.' With it equipped, there's a 25% chance of getting an additional Inhaler, Med Kit, or Repair Kit every time the user consumes a particular item. There's a cooldown of 120 seconds.

After taking Zasil to the max level in the game, the chance of getting an additional item becomes 50%. Moreover, the overall cooldown comes down to 70 seconds.

1) Falco

Falco is a great option that often gets overlooked (Image via Garena)

Description: "When it spreads its wings and soars, sky and land merges at the horizon."

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is one of the most underappreciated pets. Fundamentally, it allows gamers to dive quickly onto the battlefield. While some users utilize the pet, not everyone sees its full potential.

At the lowest level, it increases the gliding speed upon skydive by 15% while also raising the diving speed after the parachute opens by 25%. At the max level, the two particular percentages rise to 45% and 50%, respectively.

Edited by R. Elahi