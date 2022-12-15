How to get free pet and skin in Free Fire MAX

As part of the Football Fable promotion, several free items have been made available on the Free Fire MAX India server. Various in-game events are accessible right now, each requiring the accomplishment of a particular objective to receive the rewards.

The Free Pet & Skin event started on December 15, 2022, providing free Pet Skin: Footie Flash and multiple Flash Boxes. You have until December 18, 2022, to accomplish the said objective to get the rewards.

Steps to get a free pet and its skin in Free Fire MAX

As a part of the Free Pet & Skin event, Free Fire MAX players must complete missions to win Pet Skin: Footie Flash and stand a chance to receive the pet for free. The tasks involve dealing damage, achieving Booyah 10 times, eliminating enemies and 20 items, and playing the battle royale title for 60 minutes.

The requirements of the event, alongside their corresponding requirements, are as follows:

The requirements and rewards of the new event (Image via Garena)

Deal 2000 damage to get free Pet Skin: Footie Flash

Play 60 minutes to get free 3x Flash Boxes

Kill 20 enemies to get free 3x Flash Boxes

Get Booyah 10 times to get free 3x Flash Boxes

While you are guaranteed to acquire the pet skin directly upon dealing 2000 damage, you will have to open the Flash Box to receive one of the following items:

Flash pet

Cyber Flash pet skin

Show off action

Pet Food

Playcard

Thus, you can receive the pet, its skin, and even an action free of cost. Thus, the event provides several valuable rewards for free.

Steps to collect rewards through the new event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given below to receive rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Play Free Fire MAX matches and fulfill the requirements mentioned earlier.

The developers have not imposed any restrictions on the mode; therefore, it is up to you to complete the preferred option. However, completing the damage and kill requirements in the Clash Squad mode will be easier.

Step 2: Access the event and head to the Football Fable option after accomplishing the said task.

Select a new event through the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Win Pet & Pet Skin tab from the menu on the left.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the pet skin and Flash Box to receive them.

You may equip the pet skin through the pet section, while the crates will be accessible in the vault.

Other ongoing events

The list of rewards available in the exchange event (Image via Garena)

The Football Fable campaign has been live for the entire month and will close in the coming days. The Token Exchange Store will be available until December 18, 2022. Using the Red Football token, you can get a free outfit and special vouchers.

At the same time, today is the last day of the kill mission that started on December 12, 2022. It provides a loot box for free.

