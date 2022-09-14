How to get free rare bundles from Mystery Madness in Free Fire MAX 

Bundles or outfits are essentially a pack of individual fashion items in Free Fire MAX that allow gamers to customize the appearance of their characters. Outfits are some of the most valued possessions in the battle royale title, with gamers looking to collect as many of them as possible.

Most of these require gamers to spend their premium in-game currency, which not all gamers have access to. Fortunately, the developers regularly bring in new and exciting events, where individuals can complete missions to get themselves a few outfits.

Garena recently incorporated a new Mystery Madness event into the battle royale title, where users have the opportunity to get outfits for free. Read through to get a comprehensive overview of the rewards.

Free Fire MAX players can get a free outfit from the Mystery Madness event

Garena launched the new iteration of the Mystery Madness event in the Free Fire MAX Indian server on 14 September 2022. The event is set to remain open until 27 September 2022 and features 22 exciting outfits up for grabs.

Some users might initially feel the event is complicated, but it is relatively simple. First, individuals will have to capture an enemy plane by clicking on one of them to unlock secret missions and an exciting rewards pool.

Players may receive the following outfits as rewards:

Toxic-Lime Python Bundle

Flaring He-Borg Bundle

Desi Gangster Bundle

K.O. Night – Shock Bundle

Perfect Rhythm Bundle

Newbie Devil Bundle

Motorcyclist Bundle

Hope Seeker Bundle

Quarterback Bundle

Aurous Ascension Bundle

Shimmering She-Borg Bundle

Scorching Sands Bundle

Modern Mafia Bundle

Gentleman Bundle

Imperial Corps Bundle

Captain Bubbles Bundle

The Psycho Maniac Bundle

Black Rose Rocker Bundle

Rainbow Sunshine Bundle

FFCS The Apprentice Bundle

The Heist Mastermind Bundle

Queen of the Ring Bundle

Subsequently, players can complete the specially assigned daily missions to earn special Key Tokens, which they can exchange for items of their preference. Gamers must complete these missions before 04:00, as these will then be refreshed.

The tokens required for a particular reward vary depending on its rarity (Image via Garena)

Moreover, the list of items up for grabs may depend on the players. However, this will include multiple bundles, skins, gun crates, vouchers, and more. The tokens required for outfits and other items will also vary based on their rarity.

Steps to collect rewards from a new event in Free Fire MAX

Players can follow the instructions provided below to access the Mystery Madness event in Free Fire MAX and get the rewards:

Click on the event banner (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers need to access the Mystery Madness event interface after signing in to Free Fire MAX. They can click on the icon in the lobby and press on the event banner.

Users can click the "Go To" button (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, they can click on the "Go To" button under the event tab in the news section.

Step 2: Next, individuals must select a random plane to draw the reward pool and the missions.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can complete all the daily missions to collect Key Tokens, which they can exchange for items of their choice through the reward section.

Collecting enough tokens to draw multiple outfits will not be very difficult for gamers as the event will run for roughly two weeks. Free Fire MAX players should not miss out on these freebies and complete the missions daily, as such items require a good amount of diamonds in the store.

Edited by R. Elahi