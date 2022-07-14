How to get free Rebel Academy Kar98K and P90 gun skins in Free Fire MAX this month

Free Fire MAX gun skins are essential since they not only improve the esthetics of the weapon but also provide players with an advantage over their competitors with attributes they add to the firearm. Fortunately for non-spending gamers, developers often offer gun crates as rewards in the event. They open these boxes to receive free gun skins, although these may be trial cards.

Garena has added a new event called Flip Fun. It offers multiple vouchers, along with gun crates, that allow players to acquire P90 and Kar98K Rebel Academy gun skins. Read through for a complete overview of the event and steps to get the rewards.

How to get free gun skins from the Flip Fun event in Free Fire MAX

The Flip Fun event started in Free Fire MAX on 13 July 2022 and featured multiple gun crates as rewards.

The event's premise is relatively simple: gamers must complete missions to collect special tokens and flip image pieces by 1 August 2022. Subsequently, gamers will receive a reward every time they have flipped three tiles, with the highest set at 18.

Here is the list of daily tasks as of today are:

Play ranked BR mode to receive 2x tokens

Get Booyah once to receive 2x tokens

Defeat 12 enemies to receive 3x tokens

Log in daily to receive 1x token

These missions refresh at 04:00 AM every day, and interested users must complete them daily to collect the rewards quickly.

The rewards and the missions of the new event (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, the rewards available in the events are as follows:

3 Flips – 3x Pet Food

6 Flips – 3x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date – 30 September 2022)

9 Flips – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date – 30 September 2022)

12 Flips – 300x Universal Fragments

15 Flips – 3x Random Loadout Loot Crate

18 Flips – 3x Rebel Academy (P90 + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to access Free Fire MAX Flip Fun event and collect rewards

Players may follow these steps to obtain P90 and Kar98K Rebel Academy gun skins in Free Fire MAX:

Click the go-to button to access the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users must complete the given set of missions and then access the Flip Fun event interface by clicking on the go-to button under the corresponding section in the Battle in Style tab.

Step 2: After accessing the interface, collect the tokens by clicking on the button beside the tasks under the Daily Tasks section.

Click on the tile to flip it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, they must click on the part of the image to flip it. Once gamers have flipped enough pieces, they can collect the rewards.

They will have to flip 18 tiles to receive the 3x Rebel Academy (P90 + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate.

Step 4: Players can access the vault section and open these gun crates to receive a P90 or Kar98K skin for free.

This skin can be permanent or even a trial card, which entirely depends on their luck. Users should not miss out on the event because if they were to purchase the crates from the store instead, it would have cost 100s diamonds.

