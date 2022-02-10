How to get free rewards in Free Fire Gem Team event

Free Fire gamers have been absorbed in the game for several months due to ensemble events that include plenty of special collectibles. The Squad BEATz event, which started on 4 February 2022 features a range of intriguing sub-events and challenges, most of which have many cosmetics on the line.

A new special interface offering new game modes has been incorporated for the Squad BEATz. Gem Team is one of the sections on the event page and features 3rd Anniversary Lobby Music as a reward. Players can easily complete it while playing Gem Shuffle to earn stars for the Drone Supply.

How to get 3rd Anniversary Lobby Music from Gem Team event in Free Fire

The Gem Team event has been accessible since the start of Squad BEATz, and players have enough time on their hands to claim the rewards.

In simple terms, users must form a Gem Team with their friends to pool their stars. Individual members can participate in the Gem Shuffle to collect these stars. Once a certain amount of these have been accumulated, the entire team is eligible to claim the Journey Chest Reward.

Gamers will get one random item from the following:

The rewards (Image via Garena)

3rd Anniversary Lobby Music

100x Gold

1x Bonfire

1x Summon Airdrop

1x Scan

1x Bounty Token

1x Resupply Map

Leg Pockets

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

It is essential to note that a single Gem Team can have no more than four members. Moreover, the team formed is absolute since users may not add or remove people once they have joined. As a result, gamers must exercise caution while selecting teammates.

Steps to access the Gem Team interface to get rewards

Click on the Gem Team option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: After opening Free Fire, you must access the Squad BEATz event interface and select the Gem Team option.

Invite your friends to join the team (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, gamers can press the plus icon on the camper truck and select the friend they wish to invite.

Step 3: Once a user has accepted their invitation, the stars will be clubbed.

Players may claim one for every ten stars they have accumulated. This can be done by pressing on the crate option.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since these missions will be completed while they are grinding for the outfit, gamers should not miss out on claiming these.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan