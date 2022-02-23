How to get free room cards in Free Fire MAX this week (February 23-27)

Players rely heavily on the new events in Free Fire MAX to get a range of in-game items that would otherwise require them to spend premium in-game currency. The Squad Beatz event has concluded in the game, and users are now looking forward to the next set of events.

Besides teasing one, the developers added multiple events a few days ago around the newly commenced BR Ranked Season, providing vouchers and gun crates. In addition, an event featuring custom room card rewards is also currently underway.

How to get a free custom room card in Free Fire MAX

The missions of this event (Image via Garena)

Garena has incorporated a new Get Cards Now event into the game, which started on 23 February 2022. Players must complete missions like playing a given number of games and more until 27 February 2022 to attain the rewards.

The tasks that users must fulfill to get the rewards are as follows:

Play one game with friends to collect a free Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Play two matches to collect a free 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)

Login 3 days to collect a free Room Card (1 Match)

Play 10 matches to collect a free 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 March 2022)

These missions will not take much time, and gamers can land on hot drops in the battle royale mode to quickly complete the matches. They can also play the unranked CS mode.

Guide to collecting the rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to claim the items:

Click on the calendar option (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Once you have completed the given list of tasks, you can access the events by clicking on the calendar option.

Step 2: Next, you must select the Free Custom Room tab and click the claim button beside the corresponding items to obtain them.

Gamers should surely consider completing all the missions to get the rewards. Room cards will cost 100 diamonds apiece if they are purchased from the shop. However, utilizing the vouchers will save them 120 diamonds in Diamond Royale and 80 diamonds in Weapon Royale.

Edited by Shaheen Banu