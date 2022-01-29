How to get free Ruthless Jinx Bundle in Free Fire today (29 January 2022)

Bundles in Free Fire are quite costly and players usually have to spend diamonds (in-game currency) to purchase it. However, there are certain events that offer rare bundles free-of-cost.

In the latest event, She Plays Free Fire, there is a segment called “Suit Her Up”. Players can take part in the sub-event and acquire the Ruthless Jinx Bundle for free.

In order to do so, players will have to collect SHE Tokens by completing various tasks assigned. They can then go ahead and exchange these tokens to win exciting prizes, one of which is the Ruthless Jinx Bundle.

Players received the opportunity to collect SHE tokens from 24 January 2022. “Suit Her Up” will draw to a close on 2 February 2022 at 3:59 AM.

Steps to acquire the Ruthless Jinx Bundle in Free Fire

Ruthless Jinx Bundle (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Interested players will have to tap on the "Calendar" option.

Step 2: They will then have to head over to the “She Plays Free Fire” tab and tap on the “Suit Her Up” option.

Tasks to complete to acquire SHE Tokens

Step 3: Then players will have to collect enough SHE Tokens. The following tasks will provide them with one token each:

Play 1 match

Kill 10 enemies

Win 2 matches

Play for 30 minutes

Step 4: Once players have completed the missions, they will have to tap on the “Claim” option beside the task completed.

Step 5: Then they will have to go to the “Exchange SHE Tokens” tab and use the tokens that they have accumulated. The Ruthless Jinx Bundle is worth 15 tokens.

Other prizes offered and their worth

Here are the prizes, aside from the Ruthless Jinx Bundle, that players can claim by taking part in “Suit Her Up” in Free Fire:

500 Universal Fragments – 10 SHE Tokens

1 Weapon Royale Voucher (28 February 2022) – 5 SHE Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate – 1 SHE Token

