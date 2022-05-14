How to get free Sensei Tig pet and Shake it Up emote in Free Fire MAX today

From pets to characters, Free Fire MAX has a wide range of in-game items to choose from. To encourage more players to take part in the various events that get introduced from time to time, the developers give away many in-game accessories and items for free.

'Watch to Win' is a very popular recurring event in the battle royale game that encourages players to watch videos on Garena’s own Booyah! application. Booyah! is a streaming platform where gamers can upload videos and gain followers based on their content.

Free Fire MAX’s latest 'Watch to Win' event is offering Sensei Tig for free

Sensei Tig can be claimed for free via the Watch to Win event (Image via Garena)

Mobile gamers need to watch any video of their choice on the said application and then win rewards based on the minutes watched. The latest Watch to Win event was unveiled today, 14 May 2022, and will only last for a day.

Some of the prizes that have been offered are as follows:

Shake it Up emote

Sensei Tig pet

Superstar Shoes

Note: Players can win any one of the above rewards if they watch any livestream of their choice for 60 minutes.

How to claim the rewards via the Watch to Win event?

Booyah! application can be downloaded for free on both Android and iOS (Image via Google Play Store)

Mobile gamers can download the Booyah! application for free from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They will then have to log in using the method they use to log into Free Fire MAX. They can then proceed to watch the videos and win rewards.

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah! page (Image via Garena)

As an alternative, players can also follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to log into Free Fire MAX and then click on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Then they will need to tap on the 'Booyah! Watch to Win' option under the News tab.

Step 3: Players will then have to tap on 'Go To.'

Step 4: Once the page opens, they will have to tap on the' Login' button.

Step 5: Finally, viewers can watch any livestream for a span of 60 minutes to claim any one of the rewards mentioned above.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan