How to get free Max Raycatcher bundle and emote in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has tried its best to encourage more players to join Free Fire MAX by giving away exciting rewards for free. The game is completely similar to Free Fire but has better graphics and is compatible with medium to high-end mobiles.

A new set of rewards was added to the game today, 11 May, under the Added Extra Rewards section. It is an extension of FFMAX Rewards, where users can collect Flame Tokens and use them to claim exciting in-game accessories.

Free Fire MAX: Added Extra Rewards

The Added Extra Rewards event in the battle royale game will conclude on 25 May. Hence, gamers have two weeks to complete the missions, collect tokens, and acquire the prizes that are up for grabs.

The list of missions (Image via Garena)

As per the FFMAX Rewards, here are the missions that players have to complete and the respective tokens that they can collect in the process:

Play one game – 1 Flame Token

Kill three enemies – 1 Flame Token

Achieve one Booyah in CS mode – 1 Flame Token

Play 30 minutes – 1 Flame Token

Win three matches – 1 Flame Token

Play 60 minutes – 1 Flame Token

The Added Extra Rewards section (Image via Garena)

Once users have gathered enough tokens, they can head to the “Added Extra Rewards” section and claim the rewards given below:

MAX Raycatcher Bundle is worth 25 Flame Tokens

Bronze Horse is worth 15 Flame Tokens

Premier Room Card is worth 10 Flame Tokens (lasts for three hours)

Soul Shaking emote is worth 15 Flame Tokens

Aside from the rewards mentioned above, gamers can also claim the following prizes from the FFMAX Rewards section in a similar way in Free Fire MAX:

Kar98k – The Executioner is worth 25 Flame Tokens

Little Dino Backpack is worth 15 Flame Tokens

Premium Room Card is worth 5 Flame Tokens (lasts for three hours)

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate is worth 5 Flame Tokens

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate is worth 5 Flame Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate is worth 1 Flame Token

How to claim Max Raycatcher bundle and other rewards

Step 1: Mobile gamers have to open Free Fire MAX and complete the missions given above.

Step 2: They need to head to the Events tab and collect the tokens from the FFMAX Rewards section.

Step 3: Finally, players must go to the Added Extra Rewards section and claim the accessories by spending the required number of tokens.

Edited by Ravi Iyer