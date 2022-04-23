Free Fire MAX Moco Store: How to get rare Aquablaze Wrath vector skin in India

Free Fire MAX has different types of Luck Royales that allow players to claim rewards by spinning the wheel. Each spin costs diamonds and narrows them down to one reward per spin.

The Moco Store is one such wheel in the battle royale game that allows mobile gamers to claim exciting prizes by spinning the wheel. At this time, the award that everybody is pining after is the Vector Aquablaze Wrath skin.

Free Fire MAX: Moco Store event

The Moco Store event in the battle royale game commenced on 22 April and will last for seven days. There are two prize pools in the event — the Grand Prize pool and the Bonus Prize pool.

Users can only choose one prize from their respective lists. Depending on their selection, a custom-made Final Prize pool will be created. Players will have to spend the following number of diamonds with every spin:

1st spin is worth nine diamonds

2nd spin is worth 19 diamonds

3rd spin is worth 49 diamonds

4th spin is worth 79 diamonds

5th spin is worth 179 diamonds

6th spin is worth 499 diamonds

Grand prize pool

Vector – Aquablaze Wrath

AK – Flaming Red

SCAR – Water Elemental

Shadow Red Bundle

Frosted Blue Bundle

Purple Void Bundle

Bonus prize pool

AUG – Mr. Nutcracker

SVD – The Falconer

Name Change Card

The Warrior’s Spirit Backpack

Moon Flip emote

Kord – Merciless Necromancer

Custom prize pool

Aside from the two items selected by players in Free Fire MAX, here are the other prizes that they can win:

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires Date 31 May 2022)

Vector – Aquablaze Wrath

The submachine gun in Free Fire MAX has an excellent rate of fire and movement speed but is not suitable for damage and range. Using the Aquablaze gun skin, users can boost both the weapon's damage and range (double boost). The only downside is that the reload speed will reduce.

How to claim Aquablaze Wrath skin in Free Fire MAX

Mobile gamers will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Players will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Luck Royale option.

Step 2: They will have to head over to the Moco Store.

Step 3: Users can select Vector – Aquablaze Wrath under the Grand Prize section.

Step 4: Heading over to the Bonus Prize section, they can choose any of the above rewards.

Step 5: Players will have to spin by spending diamonds once the custom prize pool is set.

Note: Usually, the grand prize is assigned to players on their last spin.

