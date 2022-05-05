How to get free Soul Shaking emote in Free Fire MAX (India)

Ever since Free Fire was banned in India, its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, replaced it and became the most downloaded mobile game in the country. One of the best aspects of using the premium version is that players can still use their old accounts due to the game's Firelink technology.

Now, Free Fire MAX has come up with its own set of rewards that players can claim by completing a set of missions. The event, FFMAX Rewards, was unveiled on 22 April 2022, and the second event, FFMAX Rewards 2, was added to the game yesterday, 4 May 2022.

Free Fire MAX: FFMAX Rewards 2

The FFMAX Rewards 2 event offers players only one prize to claim, i.e., the Soul Shaking emote. The emote is worth 15 Flame Tokens, and players have time until 25 May 2022 to acquire it.

Missions that users must complete to get Flame Tokens (Image via Garena)

As revealed in the FFMAX Rewards, here are the missions that players should complete to acquire the Flame Tokens:

Play one game – 1 Flame Token

Kill three enemies – 1 Flame Token

Achieve one Booyah in CS mode – 1 Flame Token

Play 30 minutes – 1 Flame Token

Win three matches – 1 Flame Token

Play 60 minutes – 1 Flame Token

Exciting rewards part of the FFMAX Rewards event (Image via Garena)

The FFMAX Rewards event is also ongoing in the battle royale game, and players can claim the following rewards within 25 May 2022:

Kar98k – The Executioner worth 25 Flame Tokens

Little Dino Backpack worth 15 Flame Tokens

Premium Room Card (maximum time limit – three hours) worth 5 Flame Tokens

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate worth 5 Flame Tokens

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate worth 5 Flame Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate worth 1 Flame Token

How to claim the Soul Shaking emote?

The Soul Shaking emote is worth 15 Flame Tokens (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire MAX and complete the missions given above.

Step 2: They must then tap on the Calendar icon and head over to the Events tab.

Step 3: Under the FFMAX Rewards section, players can collect Flame Tokens.

Step 4: Then, users should tap on FFMAX Rewards 2 and claim the emote by spending 15 Flame Tokens.

Edited by Shaheen Banu