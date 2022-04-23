How to get free Executioner Kar98K skin in Garena Free Fire MAX this week

Since Free Fire was banned, its graphically enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, has become the most downloaded mobile game in India. To celebrate the premium version of the Garena title, a special event titled FFMAX Rewards is giving away exclusive rewards.

Ranging from gun skins to backpacks, the in-game accessories offered by the event are worth a hefty number of diamonds. Hence, this event is an excellent opportunity for players who want to claim in-game items free of cost.

Free Fire MAX: FFMAX Rewards event

In this event, mobile gamers have to complete a list of tasks to collect Flame Tokens, which they can redeem to claim a gun skin, a backpack skin, loot crates, and a room card.

Missions that users have to complete to get Flame Tokens (Image via Garena)

The following missions have to be completed to claim the rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Play one game – 1 Flame Token

Kill three enemies – 1 Flame Token

Achieve one Booyah in CS mode – 1 Flame Token

Play 30 minutes – 1 Flame Token

Win three matches – 1 Flame Token

Play 60 minutes – 1 Flame Token

Exciting rewards that can be claimed by exchanging the Flame Tokens (Image via Garena)

The rewards and the respective number of tokens necessary to claim them are given below:

Kar98k – The Executioner is worth 25 Flame Tokens

Little Dino Backpack is worth 15 Flame Tokens

Premium Room Card (maximum time limit – three hours) is worth 5 Flame Tokens

MP40 – Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate is worth 5 Flame Tokens

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate is worth 5 Flame Tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate is worth 1 Flame Token

The FFMAX Rewards event commenced yesterday, 22 April, and will conclude on 25 May. Hence, players have three days to collect enough tokens to redeem the rewards.

Execution Kar98K

Attributes of the Executioner Kar98K (Image via Garena)

The Kar98K is one of the best sniper rifles in Free Fire MAX. Using the Executioner skin, users can improve the range and armor penetration of the gun. The disadvantage of the weapon skin is that the movement speed of the sniper rifle reduces. The Executioner skin is worth 40 diamonds.

How to claim Executioner Kar98K skin in Free Fire MAX?

Gamers will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Users can head to the Events tab and tap on the FFMAX Rewards option.

Step 3: They should collect the Flame Tokens and go to the Exchange Tokens sub-tab.

Step 4: If players have 25 tokens, they can exchange them for the Executioner Kar98K by tapping on the Claim option next to it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer