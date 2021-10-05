How to get free skins in Free Fire MAX this week

Players usually need diamonds to acquire different skins within Free Fire MAX. Since not everyone possesses the required quantity of diamonds, they resort to alternatives, events being one of the most popular ones.

With the introduction of numerous new events, players now have an excellent opportunity to obtain free goodies such as skins in Free Fire MAX. They can participate in them if they wish to get all such exclusive stuff at no cost.

How to get free skins in Free Fire MAX

Max Mission

The Max Mission event (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Max Mission is an ongoing event that offers players the Skull Rocker Bundle and a few other rewards. They would have to collect a specific number of MAX tokens in-game and exchange them for the items. The tokens can be attained by completing specific daily missions.

Store Pre-registration reward

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Free Fire MAX)

All those users who had pre-registered for Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store can now claim the “Cyber MAX Loot Box” and a Diamond Royale Voucher as rewards. They have until 10 October to claim these two items from the “Max the Fire” event section.

Max Your Weekend

The Max You Weekend event (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Between 9 and 10 October, the players have been provided with the opportunity to get the Skull Punker Backpack at no cost. They would have to complete a specific task, i.e., play the game for 60 minutes to claim this skin for free in Free Fire MAX.

Feed the Pet

The Feed The Pet event (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Feed the Pet is among the newest events introduced into the game. Gamers should complete missions to attain Biscuit Tokens, which they can later utilize to participate in the mini-game.

Through the mini-game, gamers will earn Star Tokens that they can exchange for rewards, including Mr. Waggor’s pet skin, Kitty pet, and more.

Celebrate Max Launch

The Celebrate Max Launch event (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Celebrate Max Launch commenced on 28 September and draws to a close on 6 October. During this period, the players just had to log in for five days to claim all the rewards, including the very exclusive McLaren Racing Loot Box, at no cost.

Top-up event

Ongoing top-up event (Image via Free Fire MAX)

In the ongoing top-up event, players need to purchase a specific number of diamonds to get the rewards for free. The exact details of the same are provided as follows:

Purchase 200 diamonds to get Indigo Burn Katana for free

Purchase 500 diamonds to get Angel Wings Backpack for free

Users should note that the top-up event will be concluding on 6 October.

Apart from all this, gamers can also claim other pre-registration rewards and Craftland map milestone rewards in-game for free.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

