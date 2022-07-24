How to get free Soldier Pixel Grenade skin and other Free Fire MAX rewards today

The release of the new Free Fire MAX update has been welcomed with joy by the entire community as it incorporates new features while filling the game with events featuring a range of cosmetics. After the OB35 patch, players on the Indian server are excited to see the events lined up until early August.

Grenade – Soldier Pixel is one of the rewards in the ongoing playtime event as part of the Battle In Style campaign. Users like these events as they only have to play the battle royale title for a given duration to complete the requirements and get rewards.

Read through for a detailed guide on how to get the skin in this battle royale title.

Free Fire MAX: Players can get Grenade Soldier Pixel as a Playtime Reward

The event will come to a close in Free Fire MAX on 24 July (Image via Garena)

The event featuring the themed grenade skin kicked off on 23 July and will only be available for a couple of days before coming to a close on 25 July. Users are offered three distinct rewards at different Playtime milestones.

The exact requirements and corresponding rewards within the Peakday Playtime event are as follows:

Play 20 minutes to get a free Gold Royale Voucher

Play 40 minutes to get a free Pet Food

Play 80 minutes to get a free Grenade – Soldier Pixel

All the requirements are cumulative; hence, they need to play Free Fire MAX for 80 minutes to land all three items. This should not be a difficult task for active gamers over two days. It should not take them more than a handful of battle royale matches to achieve.

Steps to collect rewards

Users may follow the steps provided below to collect the rewards from the event tab:

Step 1: Once they have played Free Fire MAX for enough duration, they may access the event tab by clicking on the calendar icon to open the events section.

Players can click on the 'Battle in Style' section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must open the Battle in Style tab and select the Playtime Reward tab.

Step 3: Finally, they may click the claim button to obtain the grenade skin.

Gamers may equip Grenade – Soldier Pixel through the weapon section.

The event is simple to complete, and users are recommended to play unranked battle royale matches and camp for the entire duration to gain as much play time as possible. This way, it will not affect their rankings as well.

Other events with exciting rewards

Among all the ongoing events available in Free Fire MAX, the Callback event provides the most exciting items. Users must invite inactive friends to win Battle In Style crate and Diamond Royale Voucher.

Players may open this crate and stand a chance of getting 19999 diamonds. The other items available in the crate are the unique Yellow Block tokens. The drop rate for an epic item, i.e., diamonds, is 1%, while the rare item drop rate is 99%, i.e., the rest of the contents.

Individuals should not miss out on this event as they can get back a total of 16 crates, enhancing the overall prospects of getting free diamonds.

