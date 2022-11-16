How to get free Starry Hands emote in Free Fire MAX

After several hours of maintenance, the Free Fire MAX OB37 version is now finally accessible. The developers have included multiple events to mark the introduction of the new patch, like the new Booyah in Nexterra.

The biggest draw in this new event is the exclusive Starry Hands emote. That said, the other prizes it offers, including the Drachen Trophy and Weapon Royale Voucher, are also well worth getting.

Booyah in Nexterra kicked off on November 16, 2022, and will be around until November 20, 2022. During this phase, gamers can accomplish the given objective to receive exciting rewards. The following section provides a detailed overview of the new event and its bonuses.

Garena provides a free Starry Hands emote in Free Fire MAX

The event's name, Booyah in Nexterra, pretty well sums up its objective: you must achieve a certain number of victories on the particular map of Nexterra in Free Fire MAX to unlock three rewards. It features three milestones, each offering a single item:

The three rewards in the new event (Image via Garena)

Booyah one time on the Nexterra map to get a free Drachen Trophy

Booyah five times on the Nexterra map to get a free Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Booyah ten times on the Nexterra map to get a free Starry Hands emote

These three objectives register progress simultaneously; hence, you must only get ten first-place finishes on the Nexterra map to receive all the items. Given the long runtime of the event, it should not be challenging to complete the tasks, even for relatively newer players. It is advisable to play squad matches in this event, as they increase the overall chances of winning games compared to the solo team option.

Steps to get new exclusive emote for free in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions given below to attain the reward from the newly added Booyah in the Nexterra event in Free Fire MAX:

Play the Nexterra map and win the required number of games (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the mode selection menu by clicking on the option above the start button to play the Nexterra map. You will have to acquire a particular number of victories on this map.

Step 2: After attaining the required 10 Booyahs, access the event section by tapping on the relevant icon from the menu on the right side of the screen.

Select the Booyah in Nexterra tab (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Patch Contents tab and select 'Booyah in Nexterra'.

Press the claim button to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the items to receive them. If you've got 10 Booyahs, you can get all three rewards. You must use the Weapon Royale Voucher by December 31, 2022, and you can equip the emote through the vault section.

Lastly, you may use the Drachen Trophy to place secret presents on the spawn island. This includes Gold and Diamond Royale vouchers or loadout items for 10 players.

You should not miss out on these free rewards in Free Fire MAX. Moreover, an emote of a similar rarity as Starry Hands would generally cost at least a few hundred diamonds to acquire through the store.

Poll : 0 votes