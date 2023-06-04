How to get free Sunbathing emote, Ultimate Achiever Grenade, and more in Free Fire MAX

While the Free Fire MAX OB40 update offers a variety of exciting features, the new Achievement System is one of the most appealing ones. It went online a few days after the patch and has quickly become one of the points of discussion in community, primarily due to the exciting incentives up for grabs.

Garena has lined up multiple exciting rewards, including Sunbathing emote, Grenade Ultimate Achiever, and Achiever Loot Box, among several other banners, avatars, and more. Here is a detailed guide for players to obtain these rewards.

New Free Fire MAX Achievement System provides exclusive rewards

Players essentially have to complete various stages of about 40 different Achievements to receive the Achievement System in Free Fire MAX. The first stage of each provides 20 points, while the subsequent ones offer 50 and 100, respectively.

Gamers will not be able to get the required points to obtain all the rewards through these Achievements. As a result, they will also have to accomplish some Easter Egg Achievements that, as per the official patch notes, will not be displayed on the list until they are obtained. Thus, users will have to continue playing the game to unlock all the cosmetics.

The Achievement Points' thresholds and the accompanying rewards in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

1000 Points – Achievement Collector Banner, Achievement Collector Avatar, and Achievement Pin

Achievement Collector Banner, Achievement Collector Avatar, and Achievement Pin 2000 Points – Achiever Loot Box

Achiever Loot Box 4000 Points – Grenade Ultimate Achiever

Grenade Ultimate Achiever 6000 Points – Achievement Specialist Banner and Achievement Specialist Avatar

Achievement Specialist Banner and Achievement Specialist Avatar 8000 Points – Sunbathing emote

A number of rewards are up for grabs on collecting enough Achievement Points (Image via Garena)

As a result, players will have to accumulate 8000 Points to accumulate all the rewards mentioned above. This will be a challenging task for the players since they will have to work for a while to receive the exclusive items without spending diamonds.

Besides collecting the points, certain Achievements also provide a set of titles that individuals can flex on their profiles.

Steps to receive rewards from the new Achievement System in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to receive the rewards from the newly added Achievement System in Free Fire MAX:

Select Achievements option to load the interface (Image via Garena)

Step 1: First, click the FF icon on the bottom-left corner and select the Achievement option to access the particular section.

Step 2: Complete the particular set of Achievements to gain points.

Complete the achievements (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have collected sufficient points, you may access the reward section by clicking the trophy icon on the left side.

Step 4: Finally, press the Claim button on the right side of the rewards to claim them.

All the items are permanently yours to keep and can be equipped through the vault and weapon section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes